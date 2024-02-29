From Halsey, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya, Hollywood celebrities who wore sarees

The year 2023 was a landmark year for Indian designers as several Hollywood celebrities wore their creations on the global stage. However, it didn't stop there. Indian designers continue to make it big in the international arena as stars look towards the East for newer creations. One thing that hasn't changed is the mastery and innovation of designers with the traditional Indian saree. Halsey in a Manish Malhotra saree(Instagram)

Recently, singer Halsey, during her maiden visit to India, for a two-day music concert in Mumbai, wore a few desi designers. For her onstage performance, Halsey custom made crop-top from Saaksha & Kinni which was hand-embroidered with Gujrati traditional thread and mirror work. However, the pièce de résistance was the Manish Malhotra coral sequined saree the singer wore during one stay in the country. She paired the look with hexagonal diamond earrings and a floral diamond choker.

For her maiden trip to India, actor Zendaya wore a contemporary-style saree in deep marine blue. The hand embroidered saree was embellished with floral motifs and was part of courtier Rahul Mishra’s Cosmos collection from Spring 2023. Ditching the blouse, the actor-model wore a bralette top that was made up of 3D gold birds that had been hand-stitched together. Zendaya completed the look with jewellery from Bulgari that included Serpenti Jewels.

Go big or go home is the phrase Gigi Hadid took to heart during her first trip to India to attend an art and cultural event in Mumbai in 2023. Giving off traditional maximalism vibes, Hadid wore an ivory and gold Chikankari saree. The heavily embroidered saree by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had crystals and sequin highlights and gold zardozi borders. With a thin pallu, the saree was paired with a South Indian-style jewelled blouse that was edged with bold tassels. She completed the look with a stack of ornate bangles.

The 2023 Met Gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and was meant to honour the late designer who helmed Chanel, Fendi, Chloé and Patou. For this do, supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a molten pink gown from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2010 couture collection that was inspired by the traditional Indian drape. The slinky pink fabric draped over one shoulder and features a shimmering silver sequin bodice and silver trim. She added more silver accents with her arm bands and rings.

Plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham walked the ramp at a fashion do held in Mumbai in October 2023, wearing a gold sari. Donning the nine-yard drape for the first time, the model worea handwoven Banarasi brocade saree, detailed with delicate silver and gold zari. Her full-sleeved blouse featured a cape that added drama to the entire look. A fusion of a headband and maang tikka and a layered necklace completed the look.

Another international celebrity who walked the ramp for this do was model Elsa Hosk. She wore an all-black Banarasi brocade saree with details of meenakari jangla jaal that was handwoven by karigars using the intricate Kadwa technique. The gold accents added a touch of chic. Stepping away from tradition and wearing a saree blouse, Hosk opted for a black corseted bodice which showcased tie-knot details at the front. To complete the look, she wore a black and gold maang tikka with sultry Kohl-laden eyes.

The New York City All That Glitters Diwali Ball was held October 2023 in New York City, USA and had the dress code Modern Raja and Rani. Actor Diane Kruger was in attendance and wore a custom Prabal Gurung scarlet chiffon draped sari gown. to don their most regal attire, Along with a bold red lip and slicked black hair, Kruger completed the fit with Chopard peacock earrings and white gold and blue sapphire rings.