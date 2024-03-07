 Taylor Swift’s concert turns into an unforgettable proposal moment for couple | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert turns into an unforgettable proposal moment for this couple. Here’s why

Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert turns into an unforgettable proposal moment for this couple. Here’s why

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 07, 2024 03:18 PM IST

During Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour in Singapore, a couple proposed to each other with rings. Watch the video inside.

A video of a proposal during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore has been doing the rounds on social media and is leaving people in happy tears. The video shows a couple proposing to each other as the 14-time Grammy-winning singer belts out Champagne Problems. While many found the proposal ‘cute’, others expressed that it moved them to tears.

After the man proposed to his girlfriend during Taylor Swift's concert, she did something that left everyone surprised. (Instagram/@mustsharenews)
After the man proposed to his girlfriend during Taylor Swift's concert, she did something that left everyone surprised. (Instagram/@mustsharenews)

“The man met his match in the most wholesome way possible,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show the man getting down on his knee and proposing to the love of his life with a ring. But what happens next is no one would have expected. The girl, too, gets down on her knee and proposes to the man with a ring. They then kiss and hug each other.

The video also shows them putting rings on each other’s hands. Concertgoers can be heard cheering for the couple and recording the moment on their phones.

Watch the double proposal video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over one lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“So cute. I am not crying for sure!” posted an individual.

Another added, “That embrace is everything. I wish more people held each other like that more often.”

“I love crying for strangers these days,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “She got him a ring too.”

“Sometimes you just don’t know the answer till someone’s on their knees and asks you,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Cutest proposal yet.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore:

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore began on March 2 and will continue until March 9 at the National Stadium, Marina Bay Stands. She has reportedly performed all songs of her 2023 album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

What are your thoughts on this?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

