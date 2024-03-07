Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert turns into an unforgettable proposal moment for this couple. Here’s why

A video of a proposal during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore has been doing the rounds on social media and is leaving people in happy tears. The video shows a couple proposing to each other as the 14-time Grammy-winning singer belts out Champagne Problems. While many found the proposal ‘cute’, others expressed that it moved them to tears. After the man proposed to his girlfriend during Taylor Swift's concert, she did something that left everyone surprised. (Instagram/@mustsharenews)

“The man met his match in the most wholesome way possible,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show the man getting down on his knee and proposing to the love of his life with a ring. But what happens next is no one would have expected. The girl, too, gets down on her knee and proposes to the man with a ring. They then kiss and hug each other.

The video also shows them putting rings on each other’s hands. Concertgoers can be heard cheering for the couple and recording the moment on their phones.

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over one lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“So cute. I am not crying for sure!” posted an individual.

Another added, “That embrace is everything. I wish more people held each other like that more often.”

“I love crying for strangers these days,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “She got him a ring too.”

“Sometimes you just don’t know the answer till someone’s on their knees and asks you,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Cutest proposal yet.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore:

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore began on March 2 and will continue until March 9 at the National Stadium, Marina Bay Stands. She has reportedly performed all songs of her 2023 album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

