News / Entertainment / Music / 'Is Taylor Swift okay?' Singer's on-stage coughing raises health concerns in Singapore

‘Is Taylor Swift okay?’ Singer’s on-stage coughing raises health concerns in Singapore

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 06, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Taylor Swift's vocal struggles during Eras tour performance in Singapore cause concern among fans

Taylor Swift's thrilling Eras tour performance in Singapore had fans on the edge of their seats with excitement. However, the mood shifted unexpectedly when the Cruel Summer singer was caught struggling on stage. Known for her energetic performance and high-pitched vocals, Swift’s coughing fits and throat-clearing caught Swifties' attention. The crowd looked on with concern as clips of the incident made their way across social media.

Taylor Swift(Instagram)
Taylor Swift(Instagram)

Taylor Swift sparks health concern in Singapore

The 14-time Grammy winner kicked off her third show out of six scheduled in Southeast Asian region with high spirits. However, as she belted out her 2017 Reputation track, Delicate her usually flawless vocals were interrupted by fits of coughing and throat-clearing. Fans were quick to notice Taylor's sickly appearance in a TikTok video, which went viral.

“You can hear a rasphy tone in her voice, she also seems more calm and reserved in her movements,” a user commented on the video. Others joined in too. “I can only imagine how exhausting it must be whilst on tour giving 100 with every performance. She’s incredible!” Some thought it might be because of weather change. "Combination of weather change, humidity, (probably) physical tiredness. She’ll be better after a few weeks off," “I’m betting it has more to do with all the drastic weather changes in different regions.”

Taylor Swift’s Singapore Eras tour ignites Asean discord

As Swifties from across Asia flocked to the concert in a heartbeat, some neighboring politicians might have taken offense at reports about Taylor's exclusive deal in Singapore. This deal, which reportedly earns Taylor $3 million (£2.3 million) for every show in Singapore, prevents her from touring other Asian regions. It seems that ministers from Thailand and the Philippines are not pleased with this arrangement, sparking some controversy and Asean discord.

Earlier Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, discussed the situation with the global concert promoter Anschutz Entertainment Group. Speaking of the alleged agreement he said, “If I had known this, I would have brought the shows to Thailand.” He added, If she (Taylor Swift) came to Thailand, it would have been cheaper to organise it here, and I believe she would be able to attract more sponsors and tourists to Thailand. Even though we would have to subsidise at least 500m baht, it would be worth it.”

