Travis Kelce confirms his ‘Rep TV’ fan status, jams to Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do in Singapore

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been moving mountains to spend whatever time together they can. Despite their hectic schedules, the power couple continues to make headlines for doing everything it takes to support each other, even if it means making impossible trips around the world. The real-life romance saga turned a new chapter when the Kansas City Chief's tight end made a surprise visit to Singapore on March 8. While fans were awaiting official confirmation on the love scene, fan-taken videos from the Lavender Haze singer's Eras Tour again stormed the internet. Travis Kelce dropped in mid-concert during Taylor Swift's penultimate show in Singapore on March 8. (Instagram)

One of them shows Kelce with his friends, as they didn't shy away from cheering on the pop star from a distance. Swifties awaiting the arrival of Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be pleased to hear that they have yet another A-list ‘Rep TV’ fan in their midst, and it's none other than the Bad Blood songstress' beau himself.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine, ‘really vulnerable’ post-divorce album, is a reminder she's ‘never made a bad song’

Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour

Making the most of his post-Super Bowl leisure time, Kelce reportedly arrived in Singapore with his manager, Andre Eanes and close friend Harry Clark. An Entertainment Tonight report also confirmed that despite Taylor's overloaded schedule, she and Travis “are continuing to make things work.” Part of that execution is reflected in his big steps on jetting across the globe to the Southeast Asian country to see his girl command her loving crowd of fans.

A new fan-shot video from the penultimate and fifth Singapore Eras Tour concert caught Kelce and his friends bopping to the infectious beats of Look What You Made Me Do. And that wasn't the only Reputation track Travis jammed to. Another clip filmed Travis and co having a ball as Swift performed the industrial-electropop and heavy bass number …Ready for It? And of course, with Kelce in the stands, she treated her fans with the “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” lyrics change yet again.

The Gorgeous singer's first surprise mash-up for her Day 5 show was Sparks Fly (Speak Now - Taylor's Version) x Gold Rush (evermore). As for the second one, she entertained the crowd with a False God (Lover) x Slut (1989 - Taylor's Version) medley. Her six-night residency at the National Stadium will come to a close tomorrow, i.e. Saturday, March 9.