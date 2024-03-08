Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine, ‘really vulnerable’ post-divorce album, is a reminder she's ‘never made a bad song’
Though Ariana Grande fans believe she's “incapable of making a bad album,” Eternal Sunshine becomes an instant hit, surpassing her previous releases.
Ariana Grande's March 8 record Eternal Sunshine marks her return to the musical sphere nearly four years after her previous album Positions (2020). Her fans had already been anticipating an empowering tracklist from her latest piece of art since it serves her as her first post-divorce tuneful product. And it dropping on the auspicious occasion of International Women's Day didn't hurt either. Described as a “concept” album, her 13-track record comes full circle when she tunes into the intro music with the question, “How do I know if I'm in the right relationship?" while her Nonna revisits the ages-old perturbing query: “Never go to bed without kissing him goodnight. And if you don't feel comfortable doing that, you're in the wrong place.”
Delving into the same story that finally helps her find closure from a heart-aching relationship, Ariana takes flight - not just personally, but also artistically. Before rolling out all tracks, Grande introduced the fans to her lead single Yes, And, which has ubiquitously ranked atop all social media trends and even the Billboard Hot 100 in January. Eternal Sunshine opens a new chapter of coming of age into adulthood for the hitmaker as she retrospectively looks back at her separation from ex Dalton Gomez and enters her 30s.
Eternal Sunshine is wholeheartedly Ariana's, especially as you find her leading the songwriting credits for this album. Only two other voices except hers are heard on the record - her Nonna's and astrologer Diana Garland's, who dives into explaining a Saturn Return. The astrological phenomenon witnesses Saturn complete its journey around the Sun, reaching where it was during a person's birth. The interlude also expounds further on the matter, signifying a rebirth of sorts: “It's time for you to get real about life and sort out who you really are.”
Grande's groundbreaking and extremely personal collection of musical expressions was initially just her favourite one to call, as she wrote on her Instagram. But as she sends it out for the rest of the world to hear, her fans were again hit with the larger-than-life realisation that she's “never made a bad song,” let alone a bad album.
Her fans instantly took to social media to share their favourite tracks from the album. However, they were met with a fairly arduous assignment as each song claimed its spot as an unbeatable bop. K-pop star aespa's Ningning also joined the applauding commotion and shared Grande's album on her Instagram stories.
Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Reviewed by fans:
With the “best vocals of our generation” (as reviewed by one of her fans), Arianators concluded there was no reason to hate her. On top of that, the 10/10 album, which the fans were dying to listen to, was “worth the wait.”
Fans appreciated how she handles Eternal Sunshine with extra care because “it feels soooo her.” Yet another fan remarked, “I love when she gets vulnerable in her music it produces her best work. I'm so glad she's back.” Her fans' hearts ached to hear what their favourite singer had concocted. Knowing that it came from a personal and very low point in her life, they couldn't stop raving about it. The no-skip album became an instant hit as her admirers labelled it her best album lyrically.
Here are other fan reactions to the new Ariana Grande album:
- “This is lyrically her best album. I love how personal it is & i feel more connected to her than any other album of hers.”
- “Perfection, not a skip in sight, sobbing, album of the year”
- “SO DIFFERENT. it’s so ariana and it’s crazy to think about how different it is from her previous projects”
- "It’s a masterpiece. the lyrics are so incredibly personal and the production is amazing”
- “She didn’t disappoint, the break was needed and it was all worth the wait, as she said the album might be short but i don’t feel like something should be added or removed, some tracks have to grow on me but so far it’s a huge yes for me ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥”
- “I'm not a hardcore stan, BUT I GOT IT ALL IN THE FIRST LISTEN! I cried listening through the album, thank you Ariana🎀”
- “BYE WAS A BOP… then i started crying on track 5 on the first listen, n haven’t stopped i guess. its track 5 for now, i can’t say it yet. raw and honest and from the heart”
- “Masterpiece, worth the wait, spectacular, no skips.”
- "'eternal sunshine by ariana grande' is currently being engraved onto a grammy rn”
- “Not over exaggerating when i say this might be ariana grande's best album”
