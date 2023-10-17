News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jada says Will Smith's Oscar slap brought them close after separation: ‘Didn’t come as your wife’

Jada says Will Smith's Oscar slap brought them close after separation: ‘Didn’t come as your wife’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 17, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been secretly separated for seven years now. They share three kids.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently opened up about what happened following the infamous Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap. She narrated how she never left Will Smith's side which almost re-affirmed her relationship with the actor even after they had parted ways. Recently Jada revealed that she and Will have been secretly separated for seven years. Also read: Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith's revelations in tell-all memoir, calls it 'emotional blindness’

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith from the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards.(REUTERS)
Jada on Oscar slap

Talking at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York City, as per Variety, Jada shared how the Oscar slap incident let her and Will Smith do ‘some really work together.’ She said, "When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?' I was like, I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side.”

Jada on separation

“In 2016, we both were exhausted — pulling at each other, power struggles — and I had to go and really learn how to love myself before I could even identify what loved looked like coming from somebody else,” she also commented about their separation. She added, "I had to really learn that about Will. I wasn’t entitled to him.”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage in the 2022 ceremony which created a huge controversy. It all started when the comedian who was hosting, made a joke about Jada’s baldness. She suffers from alopecia. Will Smith went to the stage and slapped him in front of everyone. After he went back to his seat, Will said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-----g mouth.” Until this time, Will Smith and Jada were separated for years.

Jada and Will have been married since 1997. The couple shares three children--Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 3.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
