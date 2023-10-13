Jada Pinkett Smith was ‘shocked’ Will Smith called her ‘wife’ after Oscars slap

Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars stage two years ago created headlines. In a new interview with NBC News prime-time special, Jada Pinkett Smith has now revealed that she was surprised for a different reason altogether. She had not been addressed as 'wife' from Will Smith for a long time, as they were separated for a long time. (Also read: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock once asked her out amid divorce rumours with Will Smith: ‘What do you mean?’) Left- Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at Oscars. Right- Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction when Chris made a joke about her, seconds before the slap.

What Jada said

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith took the stage to slap Chris Rock, who hosted a segment that night. Chris had made a joke about Jada’s bald head. When he traced his steps back to his seat, Will said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-----g mouth.” Now, opening up about the same incident, Jada told Hoda Kotb in an NBC News primetime special during the promotions of her upcoming memoir Worthy that she was shocked for a different reason. “First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. I am like what is going on right on? I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on," Jada said.

'I didn't mean any harm'

Earlier this week, Jada had opened up about the incident on People and shared, “Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me. He said, ‘I didn't mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can't talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s---.’ I thought this was [about] the Oscar 2016 and … their stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late ‘80s. I’ve got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure."

Jada also revealed that Chris Rock had once asked her out on a date amid rumours of her divorce from Will Smith. “I think every summer, all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I'd love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumours.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologiesd and that was that.” she said.

