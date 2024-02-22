Greta Gerwig reacts to best director Oscar snub for Barbie: ‘I wanted it for Margot Robbie’

Director Greta Gerwig finally broke her silence about her Oscar snub for Barbie. The actor failed to receive a best director nomination for Barbie, although she did receive one for best adapted screenplay. In a new interview with Time, Greta said that it is amazing that she is still nominated for an Oscar, and that she really wanted actor Margot Robbie in the leading actress category. (Also read: Fans slam Oscars 2024 nominations after Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie snubs: ‘Patriarchy wins again’) Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

What Greta Gerwig said

Speaking with Time, Greta said, "Of course I wanted it for Margot [Robbie]. But I’m just happy we all get to be there together. A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated.’ I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

The nominees for best director include Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest and Justine Triet in Anatomy in a Fall. Greta had earlier earned a best director nomination for her debut feature film Lady Bird in 2018.

More details

Even though Barbie did not show up in the best director and best lead actress category, it made it to eight nomination categories. While Ryan Gosling has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor, America Ferrera earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination. The film also received nods in categories like Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Costume Design, Production Design, and Best Original Song (for I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For?).

Barbie emerged as one of the biggest success stories of last year. It earned $1 billion at the box office globally. Barbie revolves around Margot's stereotypical Barbie, who has an existential crisis when she starts to lose her spunk and her famous perched Barbie toe. To get to the bottom of the mystery, she's told to go where no Barbie doll has gone before – 'the real world'. With Ryan Gosling's Ken, she then jets off in her pink convertible to experience the 'real world'.

