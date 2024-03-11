Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Robert Downey Jr's past drug addiction, the Internet thinks it's 'cringe'

Oscars 2024: As talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to the red carpet to emcee the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, he soon came under fire. Kimmel, while congratulating Robert Downey Jr for his role in Oppenheimer, talked about the actor's former substance abuse issues. Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel delivers a speech during the opening of the 90th Annual Academy Awards.(AFP)

He said, "This is the highest point in Robert Downey Jr's long and illustrious career. Well, one of the highest points." In response to this comment, Robert simply tapped on his nose and passed a grin. (Also Read: Oscars 2024: From Ariana Grande in pink to Florence Pugh in silver, X can't keep calm as stars grace the red carpet)

Soon after this moment caught the attention of people on social media, several took to X to share their opinions on it. Many netizens thought Kimmel's comment was 'cringe-worthy', and an individual also called him an 'embarrassment.'

Check out how people reacted to it:

As the Oscars are underway, Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers. While accepting the award, teary-eyed Randolph said, "God is so good." (Also Read: Oscars 2024 live updates: Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress; Jimmy Kimmel roasts DeNiro)

War is Over, a song inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, won Best Animated Short. For the Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron took the Oscar.

Anatomy of a Fall won in the category of Best Original Screenplay, and American Fiction won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where to watch Oscars 2024?

Oscars 2024 is being broadcasted live on ABC. The awards will also be streamed on abc.com, the ABC app, and other streaming services that offer ABC content.

