News / Trending / Oscars 2024: From Ariana Grande in pink to Florence Pugh in silver, X can't keep calm as stars grace the red carpet

Oscars 2024: From Ariana Grande in pink to Florence Pugh in silver, X can't keep calm as stars grace the red carpet

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 11, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Oscars 2024: Many took to X to share their reactions to the glamourous outfits. Stars like Ariana Grande, Cillian Murphy and others left the onlookers stunned.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, setting the stage for a night of glamour and anticipation. As the stars grace the red carpet, the air in LA is abuzz with excitement. Moreover, the fashion choices of celebrities have captivated the attention of people on the Internet. From Ariana Grande wearing a beautiful pink dress with massive sleeves to Florence Pugh shining in a silver metallic jewelled dress, celebrity ensembles have left netizens speechless.

Oscars 2024: Ariana Grande poses at the red carpet.(X/@swtmotiive)
Oscars 2024: Ariana Grande poses at the red carpet.(X/@swtmotiive)

Many people took to X to share their reactions to the glamourous dresses. Several people have posted various pictures and videos of the stars and shared their opinion. (Also Read: Oscars 2024 live updates: Jimmy Kimmel kicks off ceremony; Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling stun on red carpet)

Check out what people are saying about the celebrity outfits here:

Where to watch Oscars 2024?

Oscars 2024 is being broadcasted live on ABC. In addition to being aired on ABC in the US, the ceremony will also be streamed on abc.com, the ABC app, and other streaming services that carry ABC content.

For viewers in India, the Oscars 2024 is being aired live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4:00 AM. The Instagram handle of Disney plus Hotstar shared a reel of most of the Oscar-nominated films this year. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Grab your snacks and settle in for a star-studded day! Oscars 2024, streaming live on #DisneyPlusHotstar, March 11. Let the show begin!”

