Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump live at Oscars with ‘past your jail time’ remark

Oscars 2024 witnessed some major industry records being made and broken. The 96th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 10th, concluded its entertaining three-hour run at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, it seems that Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the show, held some special grudges against former President Trump. During the live telecast, Kimmel took a moment to read aloud a social media post where Trump bashed him as this year’s Oscars host. Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Trump's Oscars diss(Ap photo, ABC photo)

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, returning to the Oscars stage for the second consecutive time and fourth time overall, joked about his “review” of his Oscar hosting experience.“Have there ever been worse hosts at the Academy Awards than Jimmy Kimmel?” he read out loud to the audience.

“His opening was that of a less-than-average person trying too hard to be something which he is not and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed-up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.” Kimmel said, choking back a laugh as he read several sentences from Donald Trump’s latest post about him.

But the post didn’t end here. Trump continued, “Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair.” Reciting his MAGA tagline, he continued, “Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them? Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Kimmel hits back at Trump's criticism with sharp jail time remark

The original post that the former president rolled out was posted on his Truth’s social media site and came just an hour before Kimmel’s gig. “Well, thank you, President Trump,” Kimmel said. “Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still up — isn’t it past your jail time?” he continued to clap back, potentially referring to Trump’s multiple legal cases. For the unversed, both Trump and Kimmel have been involved in a fierce shade game for years now.

Trump vs Kimmel

Earlier, Rolling Stone reported that the former POTUS back in 2018 during his presidential era asked his staff to file a complaint against Jimmy Kimmel to Disney, which is ABC’s parent company, the broadcaster that traditionally airs the Oscars every year. The complaint was regarding the comedian’s joke about him on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When interviewed by CNN ahead of Kimmel's fourth Academy Awards performance, he called joking about Trump "one of the best parts" of his work. “Knowing that he hates being made fun of and making fun of him,” Kimmel remarked.