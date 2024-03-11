Oscars 2024 red carpet: Top looks of the day- Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Cillian Murphy…

Oscars 2024 is here! The 96th Academy Awards is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Returning to the host seat for the second consecutive time and fourth in his career is the ever-cheerful Jimmy Kimmel. Among the top nominees are Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Killer of The Flower Moon, Barbie, Anatomy of Fall, Poor Things, etc. The Red carpet of Oscars 2024 saw megastars including Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Dua Lipa, Greta Gerwig, and Cillian Murphy, alongside others gracing the show in their best designer fits. Here take a look. Oscars 2024 red carpet(ABC via X)

Also read: Oscars 2024: From Ariana Grande in pink to Florence Pugh in silver, X can't keep calm as stars grace the red carpet

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Oscars 2024 red carpet: Top looks

Also read: Oscars 2024 live updates: Jimmy Kimmel kicks off ceremony; Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling stun on red carpet

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

The popular biopic Oppenheimer features Robert Downey Jr., who is vying for his first Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He graced the show sporting a dapper Saint Laurent suit alongside Susan Downey.

Margot Robbie

The Barbie star walked the Oscars red carpet wearing a ‘hawt’ Versace. Although the actress was snubbed from the nominations, Barbie is up for multiple awards this night.

Zendaya

Zendaya appears to still be in her promotional phase for Dune 2. The actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging Armani Privé couture gown.

Jennifer Lawrence

Draped in Dior Haute Couture, Jennifer is a breathtaking sight on the Oscars 2024 red carpet.

Cillian Murphy

All eyes are on the star of the night! Cillian Murphy is poised to take home his first Oscar for his role in this year's blockbuster Oppenheimer. The Christopher Nolan's film is leading with 13 nominations across various categories.

Lily Gladstone

Wearing Gucci x Joe Big Mountain Lily Gladstone is here for Killer of the Flower Moon. The actress is nominated in the leading female role category for the night.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attending the Oscars wearing Balenciaga.

Ariana Grande

Ariana is one of the award presenter for the night. The singer appeared on the red carpet donning a massive Giambattista Valli pink bubble dress that honored her Glinda role.

Greta Lee

Past Lives star, Greta Lee arrives at Oscars 2024 wearing Loewe.

Florence Pugh

Oppenheimer star channels Del Core.

Ryan Gosling

Barbie star Ryan Gosling arrives wearing Gucci.

Becky G in Vera Wang

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture