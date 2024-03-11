Oscars 2024: 8 best-dressed celebrity couples who lit up the red carpet at 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards was nothing short of a glamorous affair, as top celebrities graced the red carpet with their exquisite and extravagant looks, redefining fashion trends. There is nothing we love more than a Hollywood romance! And while it can be fun to flick through paparazzi photos of our favourite couples, there's no denying the allure of a red carpet event, especially around the Oscars. This year's Academy Awards were all about love as popular celebrity couples including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Emma Stone and Dave McCary, Yvonne McGuinness and Cillian Murphy, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie and many more graced the red carpet. Let's take a look at who wore what and take some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Oscars 2024: Ariana Grande brings Barbiecore to the red carpet in a glamorous Bubblegum-pink Glinda-inspired gown ) Check out top celebrity couples who made heads turn at the red carpet of Oscars 2024

Best-dressed couples at Oscars

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Tom Ackerley, left, and Margot Robbie arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Ackerley had his eyes only on his Barbie leading lady wife Margot Robbie on the red carpet. The long-time couple, who tied the knot in Margot's native Australia in 2016, looked like the real-life Barbie and Ken. Margot wore a stunning black off-the-shoulder shimmering gown that oozed glamour. With a nude make-up look and her luscious locks left open at the centre part, she looked stunning. Meanwhile, her hunky husband Tom Ackerley looked dapper in a black blazer, white shirt, bow tie and black well fitted trousers.

Yvonne McGuinness and Cillian Murphy

Yvonne McGuinness, left, and Cillian Murphy arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (John Locher/Invision/AP)

Cillian Murphy's wife Yvonne McGuinness arrived at the Oscars hand in hand with her Oppenheimer star husband on his big night. Yvonne looked stunning in a simple strapless black dress with a tie detail necklace, while Cillian dressed to impress in a tuxedo. Together, the celebrity couple hit the sartorial mark.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Emma Stone and Dave McCary pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS)

Poor Things star Emma Stone made a rare appearance with her husband Dave McCary. Emma stunned on the red carpet in a custom-made mint peplum gown by Louis Vuitton. Stone's make-up look channeled soft glamour and her auburn hair was styled in soft curls. Meanwhile, Dave looked like a gentleman in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S.(REUTERS)

Proving they're more in sync than ever, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski opted for matching his 'n' her outfits. Wearing a glittering cream dress paired with a dazzling necklace, Emily went arm-in-arm with her A Quiet Place co-star, who looked dashing in a beige three-piece suit and bow tie. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2010 and together they rocked the Oscars in red carpet glamour.

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Barbie", and Ryan Piers Williams pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Arm in arm, America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams walked the red carpet at the Oscars. The Barbie star looked stunning in a sparkly bubblegum pink gown and presented a united front with her partner, who co-starred with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the film. They both looked stunning and showed off their great chemistry.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Patak

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Proving they are Hollywood's fittest couple, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky looked super cute together on the red carpet. Australian Thor star Chris opted out of a bow tie, while Spanish beauty Elsa showed off her super-fit physique in a white cut-out dress adorned with shimmering silver embellishments.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California(REUTERS)

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey looked stunning in matching black outfits as they arrived on the Oscars red carpet. Robert wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a black shirt, a stylish blazer and well-fitted trousers. Meanwhile, his better half Susan looked absolutely stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline that oozed glamour.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

John Mulaney, left, and Olivia Munn arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

John Mulaney couldn't keep a smile off his face as he posed alongside his gorgeous girlfriend Olivia Munn in an all-black ensemble. The actress was a vision in a khaki satin gown with a halter neckline, body-hugging fit and a long train at the back. Wearing her hair loose and accessorised with statement earrings, she looked stunning.