Oppenheimer dominates Oscars 2024: What Oscars winner Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, nominee Emily Blunt wore

96th Academy Awards: Oppenheimer won big at the Oscars 2024 today. Christopher Nolan's film dominated Hollywood's biggest night by bagging seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr won the Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories for their roles in the film. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. Da'Vine Joy Randolph won in the category for her role in The Holdovers.

Oppenheimer wins big at Oscars 2024: What Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt wore to the Academy Awards

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy arrived at the 96th Academy Awards with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness. The Oppenheimer star opted for a custom traditional tux from Atelier Versace but with some modern twists for the 2024 Oscars red carpet. He chose a tailored blazer with a satin notch lapel styled with a modern pleated white shirt and high-waisted black straight-fitted pants. He also wore a jazzy gold brooch from Sauvereign to honour J Robert Oppenheimer, who the actor played in the blockbuster. The Irish actor completed the look with a satin black bow tie, a luxurious watch, black dress shoes, and a messy hairdo.

Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his role in this season's award show darling, Oppenheimer. It marks the actor's first Oscars win. Robert arrived on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night with his wife, Susan Downey. For the special occasion, Robert wore a traditional black custom suit by Saint Laurent but with some modern twists. He chose a black tailored blazer featuring notch lapel collars, an open front, and padded shoulders. Black relaxed fitted mid-rise pants and a black button-down shirt with drawstrings on the collared neckline completed the Oscars-winner's look. His signature tinted shades, black dress shoes, a silver embellished brooch, a side-parted hairdo, and a luxurious watch rounded it off.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt, nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Oppenheimer, took the spotlight at the Oscars 2024 red carpet in a striking custom dress from Schiaparelli. The actor, who arrived at the Academy Awards with her husband John Krasinski, accessorised the gown with Tiffany & Co. jewellery. The ensemble features a high-leg slit, pearl-white sequins, silver beaded trompe l'œil men's boxer short motif, and a train at the back. She styled the Schiaparelli Spring 2024 Haute Couture look with a messy top knot, a diamond necklace, earrings, a ring, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge on the cheeks, glossy pink lips, and feathered brows.