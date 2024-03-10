Oscars 2024: Top 10 most iconic fashion moments in the history of Oscars red carpet

Oscars 2024: The 96th Academy Awards are upon us and we are buzzing with excitement to see which stars and films will take home the prestigious awards in various categories. The Oscars are the biggest event in the entertainment calendar, where celebrities honour the best actors and filmmakers while showcasing the most glamorous and highly anticipated red-carpet looks. The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has been honouring artistic achievement in cinema since 1929, and in that time, so many iconic couture gowns have been worn by attendees that the designs have become part of pop culture history. Check out some of the most unforgettable Oscars red carpet looks. (Pinterest/Gettyimages)

As we wait for the official ceremony to begin, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most iconic Oscar red carpet looks that made a splash in the fashion world. (Also read: India at Oscars: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra; celebs who made heads turn on the red carpet )

Iconic Fashion Moments from the Oscars Red Carpet

Björk in Marjan Pejoski, 2001

Björk's swan dress serves as one of the most Oscars iconic fashion moment.(Getty images)

Björk appeared at the 2001 Oscars in a swan-inspired outfit. It was a body stocking covered in crystals and surrounded by a puff of white tulle. The orange beak rested on her chest and the long neck was wrapped around her own. She "laid" a trail of eggs as accessories as she walked the red carpet. The outfit served as a topic of amusement in popular culture for a while, inspiring countless parodies. It appeared in The Met's Camp: Notes on Fashion in 2019. What was once laughed at is now a well-documented aspect of fashion history. There is even a Wikipedia page dedicated to the dress.

Diane Keaton in Ralph Lauren (2004)

Diane Keaton rocks menswear look(Getty images )

Diane Keaton has never abandoned her tomboyish look; on occasion, as in 2004, she dresses subtly and wears a bowler hat. This three-piece suit that Diane Keaton wore to the 2004 Academy Awards was excellent. We loved everything about her look, including the pinstripes, the amazing tuxedo shoes, the top hat and her signature gloves.

Salma Hayek in Armani, 1997

Salma Hayek stuns in a Armani gown at 1997 Oscar Awards (Pinterest)

Salma Hayek at the 1997 Oscars is how a modern princess should dress. She was wearing a nude shimmering gown with a full tiara in her hair, but the simplicity of the dress and the heels made the look feel understated in a fabulous way. She looked so polished but without being precious, and that's the epitome of chic.

Zendaya in Valentino, 2022

Zendaya looked absolutely gorgeous in white crop shist and dazzling maxi skirt with extended hem. (Pinterest)

Zendaya was the talk of the Oscars 2022 red carpet. She wore a stunning white cropped blouse by Valentino Haute Couture and an evening skirt embellished with silver sequins. The ensemble was accessorised with a plethora of white gold Bulgari Serpenti Viper bracelets. The idea of incorporating maxi skirts into formal wear with a crop top was unexpectedly excellent. Maxi skirts are very big at the moment. It's a youthful force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry.

Rihanna in Alaïa, 2023

Rihanna serves fashion goals in an all-black ensemble.(Getty images)

At the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles, Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a couture Alaïa gown, demonstrating her flair for daring fashion. The pop diva, who is also a first-time nominee, wore a dark brown leather band dress under a sheer jersey turtleneck bodysuit. She added a touch of glamour with statement earrings, a slicked-back hairdo and bright red lips.

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino, 2003

Jennifer Lopez, wearing Harry Winston jewelry, poses during the 75th Annual Academy Awards.(Getty image)

Jennifer Lopez's vintage Valentino Oscar gown from 2003 was a throwback to classic Hollywood style with a contemporary touch. Wearing an embroidered mint Valentino gown, Jennifer Lopez resembled fashion legend Jackie Kennedy as she attended the event arm in arm with her then-fiance Ben Affleck. She looked stunning in that gorgeous shade of green when she accessorized the garment perfectly. Her entire appearance is so elegant and timeless.

Barbra Streisand in Arnold Scaasi, 1969

Barbra Streisand's look in black shimmer outfit made it to the most fashionable Oscar moments.(Getty images)

In 1969, Barbra Streisand wore an iconic sequined pajama suit by Arnold Scaasi to the first-ever televised Academy Awards. Shockingly sheer, Barbra's pyjama set shimmered on stage as she accepted the Best Actress award for her role in Funny Girl. It's still a little shocking and so totally modern - the collar, the bow, the cuffs, the total sheerness of it all.