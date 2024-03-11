Oscars 2024: Ariana Grande brings Barbiecore to the red carpet in a glamorous Bubblegum-pink Glinda-inspired gown

Oscars 2024: Ariana Grande's extravagant look for the 96th Academy Awards red carpet is all about soft pink glamour. The popular singer turned heads as she arrived in a bubblegum-coloured gown that was all about ethereal chic. While the Barbie cast opted for black instead of pink on the Oscars red carpet, Ariana Grande rocked the pink ensemble look and left her fans swooning. The diva is a total fashionista and is known for her bold and daring looks. At the last Oscars, she wowed fans in a black mini dress and this time around, she's making a fashion statement with her pink look. Let's decode her Oscars 2024 look. (Also read: Oscars 2024: From Zendaya to Billie Eilish, who wore what to the red carpet of 96th Academy Awards ) Ariana Grande graced the 2024 Oscars red carpet in style, donning a stunning light pink custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

Ariana Grande stuns in pink on Oscars red carpet

Anyone who has watched The Wizard of Oz or the Broadway musical Wicked knows that Glinda the Good Witch usually makes a dramatic debut in the cutest outfit. Ariana Grande, who plays the pink-loving witch in the upcoming film, made a similarly stunning entrance at the 2024 Oscars. Grande has been paying tribute to her role ever since she was chosen to star in the next Wicked film in 2022. She got a hand tattoo and dyed her hair blonde to honour the film. But on Oscar night, she stunned in a style that was more Wicked than anything else.

Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (John Locher/Invision/AP)

Dressed in bubblegum pink, the singer opted for a strapless Giamba column gown as the base of her ensemble. The full-length garment was ruffled all over, adding a touch of texture to the otherwise sleek silhouette. The statement piece of the outfit, however, was a massive cape that fell from her shoulders. In a similar pale pink, it featured voluminous, pillowy sleeves and a long train that resembled a cosy blanket.

Ariana Grande walks the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

She accessorised her Glinda-inspired look with jewellery in the same pink hues, including matching drop earrings and a diamond necklace with a large pink gemstone pendant. She also wore the same colour scheme in pointy satin shoes. Her glam make-up look included pink eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged cat-eye eyeliner, rosy cheeks and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Her signature tight ponytail topped off with loose curls, completed her gorgeous red carpet look.