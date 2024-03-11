 No John Cena wasn’t completely naked on the Oscars stage. See backstage pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Oscars 2024: No John Cena wasn’t completely naked on stage. This backstage pic is proof

Oscars 2024: No John Cena wasn’t completely naked on stage. This backstage pic is proof

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 11, 2024 06:37 PM IST

Oscars 2024: While many speculated that Cena was completely naked on the Oscars stage to present the award for Best Costume Design, the truth is he wasn’t.

John Cena left people in shock as he walked on the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre ‘naked’. He joined Jimmy Kimmel on stage to present the award for Best Costume Design. Soon, pictures and videos of him standing ‘naked’ on the Oscars stage went viral on social media. But was he completely naked? Well, the backstage picture tells a different story.

Oscars 2024: John Cena (right) on stage with host Jimmy Kimmel (left) during the presentation of the award for Best Costume Design at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. (REUTERS)
Though Cena was hiding his private parts with the envelope containing the name of the winner, he wasn’t completely naked. The wrestler-turned-actor was wearing a beige-coloured garment to cover his private parts.

See the picture below:

US actor and professional wrestler John Cena backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS / AFP)
But how did it all start, and why did John Cena appear ‘naked’ on stage?

It all started with Jimmy Kimmel informing the audience about the 50th anniversary of the ‘craziest moment’ in Oscars history. He can be heard saying, “At the 46th Academy Awards in 1974, David Niven was in the middle of introducing Elizabeth Taylor when a nude man, a streaker, ran across the stage. Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?”

A few moments later, John Cena walks on stage and calls Kimmel. He then tells him that he has changed his mind about recreating the incident. Kimmel then says, “You’re the worst,” and hands him the envelope containing the winner’s name.

The WWE superstar then walks across the stage, wearing only sandals, holding the winner’s envelope to cover his private parts. He then highlights the importance of costumes, saying, “Costumes… they are so important. Maybe the most important thing it is.”

John Cena on the Oscars stage to present the award for Best Costume Design at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Kimmel then joins Cena as he says that he can’t open the envelope without him. As the nominees are announced, the lights on stage dim. Kimmel and the team then assist Cena in donning a silk robe around his body. When the lights are back up, Kimmel is seen adjusting Cena’s costume. The wrestler then announces the winner of the Best Costume Design award.

The Best Costume Design award was presented to Holly Waddington for Poor Things. She won in a category that included other nominees like Jacqueline Durran for Barbie, Jacqueline West for Killers of the Flower Moon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman for Napoleon, and Ellen Mirojnick for Oppenheimer.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

