Oscars 2024: From Ryan Gosling's Kenergy to a dog applauding winners, here are the best moments of the night

Cinema's biggest night is over! The Oscars were quite eventful, and fortunately there were no shock situations or damage control involved. Even though the last presenter of the evening, Al Pacino, did announce the final award in a rather anticlimactic fashion that… surprised many. Regardless, the 96th Academy Awards consisted of memorable acceptance speeches, a Ryan Gosling performance for the ages, and a big sweep for Oppenheimer. (Also read: Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Christopher Nolan named Best Director) From Ryan Gosling's kenergy to Anatomy of a Fall's Snoop, the Oscars put up a terrific evening.

Here are some of the best moments from the ceremony:

Ryan Gosling goes ‘I’m Just Ken'

Trust Ryan Gosling to serve some serious ‘kenergy’ and the actor did not disappoint. Although he lost out on the Best Supporting Actor Oscar to Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer, he won us over as he delivered an epic live performance of the song I'm Just Ken from Barbie.

The actor started the performance seated in the audience, slowly coming into focus with Margot Robbie seated right in front of him. She could not stop giggling in amusement. The actor, dressed in pink overalls then walked on stage, where he was joined by large group of dancers wearing cowboy hats. What's more? The other Kens in Greta Gerwig's film, including Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa also joined him shortly. X is already brimming with praise for the performance, which might also have paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe!

Da’Vine Joy Randolph gives emotional Oscar speech

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers, and went on stage to give a rousing and emotional acceptance speech that had everyone in tears. A frontrunner in the category, she headed into the ceremony having collected a slew of precursor awards including a Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG Award, Independent Spirit Award, Critics Choice Award.

“God is so good,” she began her speech. “God is so good, you know? I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, ‘Go across that street to that theater department. There’s something for you there.’ I thank my mother for doing that,” she said.

She further added, "Ran Laroux, I thank you. When I was the only Black girl in that class, you saw me and and you told me I was enough. I told you I didn’t see myself. You said, ‘That’s fine, we’re going to forge our own path. For so long, I’ve always wanted to be different. Now, I realize I just needed to be myself. I thank you for seeing me.” Her co-star Paul Giamatti's teary eyed expression was all of us.

Sean Lennon's sweet tribute to his mother Yoko

Upon winning Best Animated Short Film for War Is Over!, Sean Ono Lennon took to stage and said, “Thank you, I just wanna quickly say, my mother turned 91 this February. And today is Mother’s Day in the U.K., so could everyone please say, Happy Mother’s Day, Yoko?” The endearing request got a thumbs up from the audience as they echoed, “Happy Mother’s Day, Yoko!”

Oppenheimer wins big

Oppenheimer dominated at the Oscars, winning a leading seven, including Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. A minor slip-up occurred at the pivotal moment right before the announcement of the last award. Al Pacino skipped introducing the nominees and simply declared Oppenheimer as the Best Picture winner.

Anatomy of a Fall's dog steals the limelight

For anyone who has seen Anatomy of a Fall they would know that the dog Snoop deserved his own Oscar. The four-legged dog, who played a pivotal part in the Best Picture contender, was the scene-stealer of the evening, sitting adorably in the theatre. Messi, the 7-year-old Border Collie, even got a shout out from host Jimmy Kimmel in his opening monologue. “Even though he’s a dog, Messi may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall. He has an overdose scene. I haven’t seen a French actor eat vomit like that since Gérard Depardieu," he said. Then there was a swift cut to Messi applauding with his paws! Aww-dorable!

Best Actress nominees hug it out

Emma Stone, Annette Bening and Lily Gladstone shared a group hug during the ceremony. The actors, who were all nominated in the Best Actress category, appeared emotional and were seen talking to each other during the commercial break. Margot Robbie, who was shut out of the Best Actress category, also joined them shortly for the hug. Although, not part of the embrace, Sandra Huller and Carey Mulligan were also present at the ceremony.

Ultimately it was Emma Stone, who emerged as the winner in the category. The actor won her second Oscar for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things, and expressed her gratitude to all the nominees during her emotional acceptance speech.

Best Actress nominees had a special moment at the Oscars.

A special Naatu Naatu surprise

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt presented a special tribute for the contribution of stunt community and action design in the history of cinema. An action sequence from SS Rajamouli's RRR was featured in the montage, that contained clips from several movies including John Wick and Mad Max: Fury Road. "They have been such a crucial part of our industry since the beginning of cinema... To the stunt performers and stunt coordinators who help make movies magic. We salute you," said Ryan Gosling.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling have a Barbenheimer moment

Barbenheimer was the cinema event of last year, so it was expected to come up during the Oscars ceremony. Still, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, both nominated for their work in Oppenheimer and Barbie, kept it real and refreshing. “No, I’m just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us. That’s right. Here’s Ken and Kitty just leaving all that fodder in the dust,” said Emily.

A Twins Reunion

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, who starred together in 1988's Twins, turned presenters for the night and celebrated their collaboration. “Look at that, it’s so beautiful. Look at everybody. Look at that, very nice. Well, Arnold and I are presenting together, for a very obvious reason,” DeVito said. "We both tried to kill Batman," Schwarzenegger said in response!

John Cena bares it all

A nude John Cena presenting at the Oscars was not in anyone's bingo card for this year but here we are! The WWE wrestler wore nothing at all as he made his way on stage at the Oscars to present Best Costume Design.

“It’s an elegant event. Honestly, you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea. The male body is not a joke!” he added, before coming on stage with an oversized winner’s envelope covering his private parts. As the lights dimmed to read out the name of the nominees, several assistants came to rescue with an elaborate gown for him. He then announced the winner of the category- Holly Waddington for Poor Things.

