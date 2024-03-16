Zayn Malik recalls saving Harry Styles from a ‘dangerous’ mishap during One Direction concert

Zayn Malik revealed that he saved former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles from a pyrotechnic incident that occurred during one of their concerts years ago. Zayn was present at the latest episode of Hot Ones, where he shared a scary incident where Harry could potentially walk straight into the flames. (Also read: Harry Styles ‘looks like a CEO’ with new haircut at Manchester United game) Zayn Malik will release his next album Room Under the Stairs on May 17.

What Zayn Malik said

Zayn recalled the 2013 incident in the conversation and said, “There's actually footage of it, and it's actually amazing because it makes me look great. On stage, Harry was right next to a pyro, and the pyro was about to go off, because they were on timers. He had a towel over his head, and he had his head over the pyro and he didn’t see that the pyro was there. So, you see me run from one side of the stage and just push him out of the way, and the pyro kind of like explodes in front of his face. That was really dangerous.”

More details

He further added how the band had a go-to song in case there were any technical difficulties. “The whole rig would just go off sometimes in our early gigs. We would have a power outage, and there was no microphones, so we would just put our microphones down, and we would just burst into the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air a cappella and just do the whole performance of that until the microphones were working again. I hope it entertained people. Funny times,” he added. Zayn recently announced his fourth solo album, titled Room Under the Stairs, which will release on May 17.

One Direction, which consisted of singers Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, announced they were going on hiatus in August 2015 so they could pursue solo projects.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles won big at last year's Grammy Awards, scooping Album of the Year for his album Harry's House, in addition to winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classic.

