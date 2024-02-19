Harry Styles ‘looks like a CEO’ with new haircut at Manchester United game

If the American football scene has got Taylor Swift bolstering the game spirit, then the UK football stadium cheers are in unison with Harry Styles' presence. The former One Direction member, also a United fan, was spotted at the Luton town vs Manchester United game at Kenilworth Road. Lucky for him, his team won the match 2-1. Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Manchester United - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - February 18, 2024 Singer Harry Styles in the stands before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.(REUTERS)

Ironically, some pictures caught him propped up next to the Luton Town legend Mick Harford in the stands, who didn't share the pop star's excitement for the match results. Regardless of the win-or-lose situation, the unexpected duo was an interesting pair. Fans were more than delighted to see this unlikely duo come together and share amusing interactions that were captured ultimately on camera as well.

The As It Was songster even dropped by the Sky Sports studio before the match kicked off, and their representatives returned the warm favour by plastering the Grammy winner's face all over the screens from time to time.

Picking up on a mundanely exciting moment between Harry Styles and Mick Harford, the platform even shared an X (formerly Twitter) post about the “duo we never knew we needed”. To which radio presenter Matt Dyson replied with another tweet dissecting the moment, “Mick Harford giving Harry Styles a Trebor Extra Strong mint before kick off is the most Kenilworth Road thing I've ever seen”. Could 'Trebor Sugar High' be the next Harry Styles hit song? Social media seems to agree.

Other than the eye-catching coming together of these two worlds, fans couldn't hide their excitement over Styles' new hair reveal. Ditching his old buzz cut days, the 30-year-old star's hair transformation received a stream of cheers from Stylers.

Fans react to Harry Styles' new hair

“He looks like a CEO, so handsome”, came one response from a Twitterati. While Harry Styles at Kenilworth Road may not have been on his fans 'Sunday bingo card', the pop singer delivered indeed.

Just like his fans wouldn't miss a chance to jump in for a selfie with their favourite star, former footballer Jamie Redknapp made the most of the opportunity. “I've never seen [Jamie] move so fast… to get his selfie”, reported Sky Sports Premier League.

His latest hairdo has followed suit and gone viral yet again, much like his buzz cut look in November. As he grows his hair out, his fans are shedding the past mixed reactions for his former hairstyle to come together under one banner and share their love for the new one.