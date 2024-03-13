Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori's unexpected hangout sesh in San Francisco goes viral; here's what united them

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori hanging out in public has caught the internet's eye. While one would expect the American socialite to have all kinds of issues with her ex-husband's present wife, especially since he got hitched to Censori less than a month after his divorce from Kim, she is apparently above all that hubbub. All is calm between Ye's wife and former spouse as the unlikely duo was spotted at the controversial rapper's Vultures 2 Listening Party in San Francisco. Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were spotted together at the San Francisco Vultures 2 Listening Party on Tuesday.(Instagram)

On Tuesday, the two were united under one roof to celebrate Kanye West's latest album. According to a DailyMail report, Kim had previously instructed Ye to never let Censori parade her risque fashion aesthetic in front of her children, whom she shares with West. Staying faithful to her words, Bianca was spotted in a relatively modest pink top as she stood right next to Kim in the stands. Kim and Kanye's children, Chicago, Psalm, North and Saint, also attended the music fest.

Kim Kardashian - Bianca Censori - Kanye West: an infuriating triangle of celebrity fame

While Censori's outfits shouldn't be anyone's concern, they've repeatedly made it to eye-grabbing headlines owing to West's alleged control over Bianca's wardrobe. However, whenever she's been snapped with Kim's children, her outfits are drastically reserved, staying true to the promise. Although Censori's outfit for the Listening Party session was just as quirky as her other recent choices that have gone viral, the relatively toned-down ensemble featured a deep-cut pink top and white leggings with kitten heels.

One can't help but be concerned with the eyebrow-raising dynamics between Kanye, Bianca and Kim. Throughout his marriage with the SKIMS founder, the Vultures rapper was known to have criticised her for her revealing outfits. Akin to his influence on fashion choices, he continues to meddle in Bianca's online portrayal by making her wear clothes he picks. However, the tide has severely turned with him following the same-themed wardrobe that he was once vehemently against in Kim's case. Kardashian has been quite vocal about Kanye's take on her fashion over the years. In a Keeping Up With the Kardashian episode, she made it clear that Kanye had “always dressed” her. “In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be,” she said. He's previously lambasted Kim's shapewear brand for being “overly sexualised.”

However, a stark paradigm shift has caused him to take charge of Bianca's wardrobe in the exact opposite way, but with his same stern ways. Her concerned parents worry about her well-being and are “mortified” by Kanye “using” her for promotions, either for Yeezy or for his album.

About Kanye West's album Vultures 2:

Vultures 2 will serve as the second chapter of the American rapper's ongoing musical trilogy project with Ty Dolla $ign. Vultures 1 came out on February 10 after repeated delays; the upcoming album is witnessing a similar reception and is yet to roll out. Amidst backlash from fans for the never-ending wait, new reports have revealed that Ye might not release this music piece on streaming platforms at all. Earlier this week, he decided to go old school instead and announced that he would be selling the album on the Yeezy website for $20.

Kanye's eldest daughter, North West, is all set to join him on the music front as she recently announced her debut album, Elementary School Dropout. At the previous Vultures 2 Listening Party, she confirmed that she was working on her new album. The 10-year-old also featured on her dad's song Talking / Once Again from the Vultures 1 album.