 Blackpink's Lisa, Tyla collab confirmed? Grammy winner boasts cute friendship - Hindustan Times
Blackpink's Lisa, Tyla collab confirmed? Grammy winner boasts celeb duo's cute friendship online

ByAshima Grover
Mar 13, 2024 05:52 PM IST

“Definitely a Lisa X Tyla collab down the line,” Grammy-winning Water hitmaker grants her K-pop bestie an exclusive preview of her upcoming music.

2023 single Water hitmaker and Grammy Award winner for Best African Music Performance, Tyla, teased her loving bestie-ship in the making with Blackpink's Lisa. You know a pleasant plot twist is arriving soon when artists become the talk of the internet, and the same string of actions followed when the 22-year-old R&B singer took to her Instagram profile to share a startling update.

Grammy winner Tyla teases collaboration with K-pop idol Lisa of Blackpink as she releases a sneak peek of her upcoming debut album's song.(Instagram)
Grammy winner Tyla teases collaboration with K-pop idol Lisa of Blackpink as she releases a sneak peek of her upcoming debut album's song.(Instagram)

The South African artist debuted in 2019 with the single Getting Late and ultimately found international fame with her 2023 track Water. After her Grammy-winning success with the last-released project, she's moving on to breathe life into her self-titled debut album on March 22. In anticipation of the time-stopping music coming ahead, she dropped the biggest tantalising tease in a social media post featuring her new bestie and K-pop star Blackpink's Lisa.

Blackpink's Lisa - Tyla Collab soon?

In 2023, Tyla named Blackpink as her dream collaboration in an interview with Cosmopolitan. While her K-pop easter egg became a stunning surprise at the time, it seems that part of that dream is finding its fruition soon. The Water songstress' latest Instagram post catches Lalisa Manobal as a special guest appearance. It looks like the global star availed her best friend privileges and got the exclusive front-row experience of hearing the first unfiltered preview of Tyla's tenth track on the album - A.R.T. The South African musician captioned her post: “Gave @lalalalisa_m the first listen 💃🏽," with Lisa commenting on her excitement, “Can't wait.”

It remains to be seen whether Lisa will be featured in this upcoming song. Tyla posting her reaction, especially to A.R.T., generates speculations about Lisa's potential contributions to the song. However, the Water singer's Instagram story tells a different story.

"sweetest gorlllll

Played her some of my favourite songs on the album

Definitely a Lisa X Tyla collab down the line," Tyla wrote with an adorable video of the two celeb pals.

Even if the Thai rapper isn't featured on the upcoming March 22 song, the Tyla-Blackpink Lisa collaboration is likely somewhere down the line. All we can do is hope that the musical best friends will stay true to their promise.

