Kanye West's daughter North announces debut album Elementary School Dropout, fans left divided

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, is following in her father’s footsteps. Taking the stage alongside Kanye West during a Vultures listening party, the 10-year-old announced her upcoming debut album, titled Elementary School Dropout. The video of North’s announcement has been making rounds on social media, drawing varied reactions from netizens. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West announces her debut album Elementary School Dropout(X, formerly Twitter)

In the video shared by Pop Base on X, formerly Twitter, North can be heard telling the crowd, “I’ve been working on an album, and it’s called Elementary School Dropout.” Right after the announcement, she raced off stage while the audience erupted into loud cheers. The Flashing Lights rapper, who was also on the stage can be seen wearing a mask and his signature all-black ensemble.

Netizens divided over 10-year-old North West's debut album

North's viral video ignited a debate on social media over her being too young to be working on such an album. Many expressed their concerns over the album's title, which appears to be a nod to Kanye's 2004 debut album, The College Dropout. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school.” Another said, “You can do anything as long as you’re rich and famous.”

Meanwhile, another user slammed North for nepotism, saying, “We don’t really care but it won’t flop because of nepotism.” One more said, “Everyone wants to become an artist even the talentless ones.” Yet another wrote, “Does Kim know about this?”

Despite the hate comments, many came out in support of North, sharing congratulatory messages on the platform. One supporter wrote, “Coming to save pop music.” Yet another said, “Most anticipated album of the year.” One more wrote, “COMING FOR THAT YOUNGEST GRAMMY WINNER TITLE OH IKTR!” Another user said in her support, “We will listen.”