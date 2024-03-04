Kanye West slammed for sliding into another girl’s DMs, Ex-Kim Kardashian spotted unamused

Kanye West is facing accusations of ‘cheating’ on wife Bianca Censori following explosive claims made by an influencer. The Vultures rapper was called out by Bryce Hall, a well-known social media personality and boxer, who shared screenshots of him reaching out to his girlfriend, Mikaela Lafuente. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian seemed to brush off the latest ex drama as she was spotted in Paris with a stoic demeanor. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian(Getty Images)

Kanye West under fire for allegedly messaging another Woman

Also read: Love is Blind season 6: Reddit decodes couple who will get married and who will flee last minute

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bryce shared a few screen grabs from the chat between the 46-year-old rapper and his girlfriend Mikaela. Kanye can be seen asking Mikaela whether she wants to hang out with him and listen to music in the screenshot. The Yeezy owner sends a message first, "Back in Cali." Mikaela replies, “What?” He again asks, "Are you in California or the states" and then continues, "Wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album.”

Also read: Is The Regime starring Kate Winslet streaming on Netflix or HBO? Full release schedule

The second screenshot shows that West seemed to have erased his messages after Lafuente rejected him. "Cmon ye... at least invite me to the hang and listen session," Brye captioned the post. Taking to his social media, Bryce joked, “Kanye is sliding into my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim," but he didn’t stop there and continued with, “My bare-knuckle opponent for the LA show is Kanye, by the way... we're just hyping the fight a bit, stay tuned." Looks like someone was really in the mood for a good boxing fight.

A social media user wrote, "was Kanye aware she was with someone (you) as he's dating his current gf or Kim? And if so, why are straight men like this." Others chimed in, “Post it and tag Bianca’”, “Kanye ain't randomly just send that DM.....that means there is other correspondence between them, she conveniently deleted.”

Ex-Kim Kardashian keeps low profile amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with Kanye West, attended the Margiela exhibition in Paris on Sunday. Kanye's ex-wife appeared visibly unimpressed as she left the venue with a stoic expression. She headed towards the Ritz Hotel, where her ex-husband recently stayed with his new wife, Bianca Censori. Kim was dressed in an oversized leopard print coat, her hair pulled back in a sleek style, as she waved at the photographers but seemed completely exhausted. Kanye is currently married to Bianca, with the couple having tied the knot in December 2022, just one month after finalizing his divorce from Kim.