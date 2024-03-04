Is The Regime starring Kate Winslet streaming on Netflix or HBO? Full release schedule

The regime, featuring Kate Winslet, Martha Plimpton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Hugh Grant, and others in key roles, has made its long-awaited debut on OTT platforms. The miniseries premiered on March 3, and reviews are already pouring in. Penned by Succession writer and bankrolled by producer Will Tracy, the limited series follows "a year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel." Here is how to watch Regime on OTT. The Regime starring Kate Winslet OTT release date(pic credit- HBO)

The dark satire The Regime premiered on HBO and Max in early March. Kate Winslet plays Elena Vernham, a chancellor who governs a fictional Central European nation, while Matthias Schoenaerts plays Corporal Herbert Zubak, a disgraced soldier who becomes her faithful advisor. The Regime is not accessible on Netflix and is currently an HBO exclusive, though this may change in the future.

The subscription charges of MAX

The Regime is scheduled to air exclusively on HBO and Max from March 3 to April 7, with episodes airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. For subscription options, the streamer offers an ad-supported plan for The Regime on Max starting at $9.99/month, while the ad-free option costs $15.99/month.

The Regime-Full release schedule

March 3, 2024: Memorial - Episode 1

March 10, 2024: The Founding - Episode 2

March 17, 2024: The Heroes' Banquet - Episode 3

March 24, 2024: TBA - Episode 4

March 31, 2024: TBA - Episode 5

April 7, 2024: TBA - Episode 6

Is there any trailer for The Regime

The Regime plot

“It’s a love story between these two people who have this kind of dreamy vibe, even when they first see each other,” producer Will Tracy told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a little bit like Sleeping Beauty. ‘I know you. I walked with you once upon a dream.’ I wanted to carry that somewhat stylized, dreamy, middle European fairy-tale tone throughout the show. I’m not sure if that relates to any other piece of pop culture, which probably made it a little bit harder to describe exactly what the show was.”He adds.