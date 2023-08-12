Kate Winslet's iconic overcoat from ‘Titanic’ set to be auctioned, predicted to fetch $100,000 plus

Kate Winslet's iconic overcoat which she wore while playing her on-screen character "Rose" in the superhit 1997 romantic movie "Titanic", is set to be auctioned online by NJ-based collectibles auctioneer Goldin through September 13, 2023. Screenshot of Kate Winslet wearing the overcoat in a scene from 'Titanic' (YouTube)

“It’s definitely a six-figure piece. It’s going to go for $100,000 plus,” Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of the auction house, told the New York Post.

The current bid for the dress has been made with $34,000 as of Friday night. Deborah Lynn Scott was the designer of this overcoat, made of pink wool with black embroidery. The coat was created by clothing retailer the J. Peterman Company, based on Scott’s design. Scott was awarded the Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Kate wore the overcoat in the filming of the sinking scenes in the movie. Wearing the dress, her on-screen character Rose went to rescue Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) who was held captive by handcuffing him to a pole.

The auctioning website has highlighted that the overcoat still bears water stains from the filming.

ALSO READ| Is the Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk fight in trouble? Tesla CEO's father reveals…

Goldin have predicted the buyer as: “any movie memorabilia and pop culture collector” or a “person who maybe never collects, but is a huge fan of the movie.”

“It is an overcoat, so possibly somebody may want it to give it to their wife to show off and wear and say, ‘This is the coat that Kate Winslet wore,'” quoted the New York Post.

Notably, Titanic was the first film to cross the billion-dollar mark with earnings of $1.84 billion at the box office. Kate and DiCaprio were the lead actors in the superhit movie which was based on the sinking of mammoth ship "Titanic" of the same name. The movie was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and received the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Costume Design.