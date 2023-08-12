Is the Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk fight in trouble? Tesla CEO's father reveals…

Even as fans are awaiting the fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Musk's father has made a sensational revelation which may leave them disappointed. Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk(AFP)

In an interaction with The U.S. Sun, Musk's father Errol revealed that his son had suffered neck and back injury in his youth while skiing.

“Elon hurt himself skiing a while back. He fell at speed. It was quite long ago. I was just told 'he's OK,'" recalled Musk's father.

Adding that Musk is a good skier, the father said: "Elon’s a good skier, he learned with me in Austria long ago. We loved water skiing on the Vaal river - slalom, barefoot. I decided we'd try snow skiing and went to a ski school near the Stubai Glacier in Austria. It was hard to learn but in the end, Elon won at least three first prizes. We continued skiing elsewhere, particularly Canada at Mount Whistler.”

On Monday, Musk had informed he is planning to get an MRI of his neck and upper back and may require surgery. He also told that it could delay the proposed fight against Zuckerberg.

Notably, no official date has been fixed for the fight which Musk announced will be held in Italy. Also, the nature of the contest and whether it would be a "cage fight" hasn't been made official yet.

On Friday, Musk tweeted "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

Both Musk and Zuckerberg have been training for the proposed fight. Some weeks ago, in an Instagram post, Zuckerberg was seen posing at a training session with two world-class UFC fighters namely Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

On the other hand, photos of Musk while training with Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman had emerged a few weeks ago.