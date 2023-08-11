Colonel-in-Chief: Prince William's new military title has a serious Prince Harry connection

Buckingham Palace and King Charles III announced new military appointments for nine members of the royal family including Kate and Prince William on Friday. Prince William has received the honour of being appointed as Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment; Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps; and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley — where he previously flew as a pilot. By being Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, Prince William is now a leader of his brother Prince Harry's former unit. Kate Middleton and Prince William(AP Photo)

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has become the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

“Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign,”said Buckingham Palace.

The King, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester have also been bestowed with new royal roles.

Interestingly, one of Kate's grandfathers served in the Royal Air Force (RAF). So the new military appointment has an emotional meaning for her. According to Hello!, Captain Peter Middleton flew as a co-pilot with Prince Philip during an aerial tour of South America in 1962.

After the latest announcement, William's father King Charles III is now Sponsor of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, Captain General of the Royal Artillery, Captain General of the Honourable Artillery Company, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham and Air Commodore-in-Chief of RAF Regiment.

Notably, Prince William's brother, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shunned royal duties and relocated to California in the United States.