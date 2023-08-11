Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: All about Italy's Colosseum where the tech icons may face off

Elon Musk has confirmed that his fight against Mark Zuckerberg will be held in Italy. In the latest announcement by Musk on "X", he shared fresh details about the much anticipated fight between the two tech billionaires. Elon Musk, Roman Colosseum(File/Getty Images)

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," tweeted Musk.

Musk's words "Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all" and his claim about Italy's PM and Minister of Culture agreeing on an epic location, has led to speculations that the fight might take place at Roman Colosseum in Italy.

Notably, in a tweet dated June 30, 2023(IST), Musk had posted "Some chance fight happens in Colosseum". Also, TMZ had published a report quoting sources who claimed that Italian Government had contacted Mark Zuckerberg and explored the possibility of getting the fight happen at the Roman Colosseum.

Symbolism of the Colosseum

The Roman Colosseum was the site of many fights between gladiators in ancient Rome. Being the largest amphitheater in ancient Rome, it acted as the venue for some of the greatest duels, battles and fights with lions, which was witnessed by thousands of spectators.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry reveals country where he would ‘happily’ live, it's not the United States

Can Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight really happen at the Roman Colosseum ?

The significance of the Roman Colosseum for combats and fights is widely known. However, the ancient structure is in ruins now. The inside of the Colosseum is now not known to hold very big events. In 2003, English singer Paul McCartney performed inside the Colosseum for a charity show with only 400 people as spectators.

However, on the outside, events have been hosted at the Colosseum. So there is indeed a chance of holding the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg at the Colosseum, with a limited number of people as spectators.