Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage battle is confirmed, here's all we know

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 06, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Elon Musk has confirmed his cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk has confirmed his cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. On Sunday, Musk took to “X”(formerly Twitter) and informed fans that the match will be live streamed on his social media platform. Musk also shared that the revenue generated would go to charity for veterans.

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk(AP)
Even though Mark Zuckerberg has not responded to Musk's confirmation of live streaming the event on his platform X Meta Founder had earlier agreed to take on his business rival.

Few days back replied to a Threads post by McDonald's which asked: “Y’all want anything from McDonalds?”, saying , "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?"

Post which UFC fighter Mike Davis advised the Facebook founder to avoid McDonald’s while in training, but Zuckerberg said he wasn’t cutting weight and needed 4,000 calories a day “to offset all the activity.”

A Sun report states, UFC president Dana White has said that he is working to make the Musk v Zuckerberg matchup a reality. He predicted, ‘This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done.’ He further went on to add, ‘it would break all pay-per-view records.’

Meanwhile, Elon Musk had previously told podcast superstar Joe Rogan that he had trained in taekwondo, judo, and karate when he was a kid and Brazilian jiu-jitsu as an adult. He is believed to have significant weight and height advantages over Mark Zuckerberg in the tale of the tape.

