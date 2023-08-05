Mark Zuckerberg orders a huge McDonald’s feast as he prepares for a cage match with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-owner of Facebook, has been making headlines for his impressive physique and his bizarre McDonald’s order. FILE - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about "News Tab" at the Paley Center, Oct. 25, 2019, in New York. A House committee called off a vote Thursday, July 27, 2023, on a recommendation that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship by tech companies of conservatives. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)

The tech mogul has been training hard for a possible cage match with Twitter owner Elon Musk, who agreed to the challenge last June.

Zuckerberg has been posting photos of his workouts with UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, and his blue belt achievement in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He also said he has been eating 4,000 calories a day to bulk up for the fight.

But, no official date or venue has been announced for the cage match yet.

Zuckerberg shocked many people when he revealed his massive McDonald’s order on Threads. He ordered 20 chicken nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, a McFlurry, apple pie, and extra cheeseburgers. The only thing he didn’t order was a Pokemon card Happy Meal, which would have completed his Valhalla feast.

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his ridiculous McDonald’s order(Thread)

Many people reacted to Zuckerberg’s McDonald’s order on social media. Some joked that he should have a heart doctor ready because of the high-calorie intake.

UFC fighter Mike Davis also advised the Facebook founder to avoid McDonald’s while in training, but Zuckerberg said he wasn’t cutting weight and needed 4,000 calories a day “to offset all the activity.”

The 39-year-old seems to be very serious about his fitness and his fight with Musk, who hasn’t shown much interest in the challenge. Musk even tweeted that he “almost never” works out.

Many people are still wondering if the cage match will ever happen, or if it’s just a joke. But some people are eager to see Zuckerberg and Musk face off in the octagon, especially with the popularity of influencer boxing matches.

If the cage match doesn’t happen in real life, gamers might create their own version of it in UFC 5, which is expected to release in the future. They could use the game’s create-your-own-character feature or find a character mod for Zuckerberg and Musk that they could use in matches.

There’s already a demand for WWE stars to appear in the upcoming UFC game, so EA might capitalize on these tech giants’ potential match.