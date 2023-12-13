Hugh Grant 'loves BLACKPINK'; Wonka star admits being the biggest BLINK on Jimmy Fallon's show

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where he shared his admiration for the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. Host Jimmy Fallon, who himself is a big K-pop fan and has hosted K-pop groups, such as BTS, couldn't help but inquire about Grant's viral tweet from a year ago regarding BLACKPINK. For those unaware, Wonka starring Hugh Grant and Timothée Chalamet will be released on December 15. Hugh Grant attended Blackpink concert at BST Hyde Park, with his daughter on Sunday. (File)

Hugh Grant's unexpected love for BLACKPINK goes viral

During his appearance on the renowned TV show, host Jimmy Fallon brought up Hugh Grant's previous tweet discussing the K-pop girl group. Notably, this isn't the actor's first time expressing his affection for the K-music sensation. Hugh Grant, who openly described himself as a "rabid blink" fan, went to attend a BLACKPINK's gig at BST Hyde Park in July with his daughter.

Hugh earlier tweeted "Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer."

When Jimmy asked about the tweet, Hugh Grant happily said, "I LOVE BLACKPINK." He also mentioned that he started liking the group after witnessing their power-packed performance during Born Pink world tour in Hyde Park. The Wonka star also mentioned how shocked he was to witness his daughter, holding a light stick, dancing to the group's song. He said that he too became absorbed, not being able to pinpoint the precise moment he turned a fan.

More about Wonka

The upcoming Wonka movie was originally scheduled to open on March 17, 2023, but it was delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic, which affected Hollywood production as well as moviegoer attendance. The current release date of the third live-action adaptation of the beloved book by Roald Dahl is December 15, 2023. This movie explores Willy's past and how he became the infamous chocolatier we know today, acting as a prequel to the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.