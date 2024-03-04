Demon Slayer Season 4 is airing extended episode this week: Free special coming

Get ready, anime fans! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is treating viewers to a special surprise this week with an extended episode. As anticipation for season 4 reaches a fever pitch, the upcoming installment promises to deliver thrilling action, and perhaps some surprising twists. Get ready to reunite with Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they kick off a new chapter in their fight against the demons!" The sound Hashira’s Farewell: Tengen Uzui’s role in Demon Slayer Season 4(Ufotable. Inc)

Demon Slayer Season 4 extended episode release date

Also read: BLACKPINK's Lisa dances to Reputation, trades Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelets with fans in Singapore

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The premiere episode is just around the corner, marking the start of the Hashira Training arc with a one-hour special. Makers have announced that a second prelude for Demon Slayer Season 4 will debut on March 9 in Japan.

Demon Slayer 4 release date

It's quite likely that we'll receive the premiere date of season 4, now that the film has been released. The Hashira Training arc has been a success story, with impressive box office returns in both Japan and the US. According to reports and speculation, the much-anticipated season will begin in the spring. Season 4 digs further into the Hashira Training narrative, giving viewers a glimpse inside Tanjiro's hard training program and interactions with other Hashira.

Also read: New on Netflix in March 2024: Young Royals 3, Damsel, 3 Boy Problem, My Name is Loh Kiwan, more

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Season 4 of Demon Slayer brings to life the Hashira Training arc from the manga. Spanning chapters 128-136, this arc encompasses the latter half of Volume 15 and the first three chapters of Volume 16. The story revolves around Tanjiro's rigorous training under multiple Hashira to rise to the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps. As Tanjiro embarks on the path to becoming a Hashira, he faces what might be the greatest challenge of his life yet - and considering his past trials, that's saying a lot.

The film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training opened in theaters across the United States and Canada on February 23, 2024, with a Crunchyroll streaming release scheduled for a later date.

If you're unfamiliar with the Demon Slayer series, it revolves around Tanjiro, a compassionate young man whose life is forever changed when his family is mercilessly murdered by a demon. Filled with a thirst for revenge and determined to rescue his demon-transformed sister, Nezuko, Tanjiro embarks on a perilous mission.