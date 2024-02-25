Why Tengen Uzui will only appear in one episode of Demon Slayer Season 4?

{Caution: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga and Demon Slayer 4} The sound Hashira’s Farewell: Tengen Uzui’s role in Demon Slayer Season 4(Ufotable. Inc)

Demon Slayer fans are eagerly waiting for the release of season 4, which is expected to come out in a few months. They have already seen a preview of what the season will offer in the To The Hashira Training movie, which has been released worldwide.

The movie includes the first episode of season 4, which is a special one-hour episode. The episode features all the Hashiras, the elite demon slayers, who have a crucial role in the upcoming season. One of the Hashiras that fans are interested in is Tengen Uzui, the former Sound Hashira. After his mission in the Entertainment District, he retired from the Demon Slayer Corps, which raised a question among fans.

Will Tengen Uzui appear in Demon Slayer season 4?

Yes, he will. But his appearance will be brief and limited to the first episode of season 4. The episode follows the manga storyline, which brings all the Hashiras together for a meeting with the Ubuyashiki family, the leaders of the Demon Slayer Corps. The meeting is about the Demon Slayer Mark, a mysterious phenomenon that enhances the abilities of some demon slayers.

The mark was triggered by Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist of the series, and it also affected Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two other Hashiras.

The Ubuyashiki family wanted to know more about the mark and how other demon slayers could obtain it. Muichiro Tokito explained that the mark required two conditions: surviving a near-death experience and raising the core body temperature to nearly 102 degrees Fahrenheit. The mark would give the demon slayers an edge in the war against the Upper Moon demons, their strongest enemies.

Then, Tengen Uzui appeared on the screen, along with his three wives. He was in charge of the first part of the training for the demon slayers, which focused on improving their stamina and endurance. He was his usual flamboyant and energetic self, and the fans loved his performance. However, this was their last time seeing him in the series. He did not participate in the battles against the Upper Moon demons, and he only showed up again at the end of the story. Therefore, Tengen Uzui will make an appearance in Demon Slayer season 4, but it will be a short and minor one.