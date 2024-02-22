Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training in theatres - Here’s when and where you can watch it

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba is one of the biggest anime sensations of the past decade. The series has won the hearts of millions of fans with its captivating story, stunning animation, and memorable characters. What’s Next for Demon Slayer? Find Out in the Theatrical Event and Season 4(Ufotable, Inc.)

As the series approaches its final arc, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke must train under the Hashira, the strongest demon slayers, to prepare for the ultimate showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji. Along the way, they will face new enemies, allies, and revelations that will test their resolve and determination.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

If you are a fan of the series, you won’t want to miss the new season that is coming soon. But before that, you can enjoy a special theatrical event bridging the gap between Season 3 and Season 4. The event is called Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, and it will feature the last episode of Season 3, ‘A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light,’ and the first episode of Season 4 in a movie-like format.

The event will be screened in theatres in 140 countries around the world. Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training will debut in North America on February 23, 2024.

ALSO READ| Full list of Spring 2024 anime releases: Blue Lock, Demon Slayer, Kaiju No. 8 and more

Here is the list of the release dates and regions for the ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4:

February 21: Malta, Switzerland (French-speaking), India.

February 22: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (German-speaking), Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela.

February 23: Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States.

February 24: Belgium, Estonia, France (note: two-day event screening), Luxembourg, and select countries in French-speaking Africa.

February 27: Austria, Germany.

ALSO READ| One Piece Chapter 1108 leaks hint at key character's death, will he die exposing secrets? All we know

Where can you buy tickets for ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4?

Here is the official website's link.

What About Streaming ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4?

If you prefer to watch Demon Slayer Season 4 on streaming, you will have to wait a bit longer. The new season will be streamed on Crunchyroll sometime later this year. The exact release date is not yet announced, probably because of the theatrical event. We will keep you posted on the latest news about the anime’s return to streaming.