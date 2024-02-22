One Piece Chapter 1108 leaks hint at key character's death, will he die exposing secrets? All we know

{Caution: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1108!} One Piece, which premiered in 1999, is one of the longest-running anime series produced by Toei Animation. (Toei Animation)

The One Piece manga is nearing the climax of the Egghead arc, where the Giant Pirates have arrived to stop the Buster Call and the Straw Hats are still fighting the Marines and CP0. However, the latest spoilers for Chapter 1108 suggest that a beloved character might die in the next chapter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The main reason why the Marines have launched an attack on Egghead island is to assassinate Vegapunk, the brilliant scientist who has been serving the World Government for years. But the Gorosei have decided to get rid of him because he has been studying the technology of the Void Century, which is a forbidden topic.

Luffy and his crew learn about this and vow to save the old man from the Marines. This leads to a massive battle between the pirates and the Marines. In Chapter 1106, Saturn discovers that Vegapunk has secretly altered the Pacifista.

ALSO READ| Netflix One Piece Live-Action Season 2 might leave this one character out

Vegapunk was friends with Kuma, and he couldn’t stand the idea that a machine that looked like Bonney’s father would ever hurt her. So he made sure that the Pacifistas would never attack her. This angers Saturn and he stabs the old scientist with his huge nails.

What happened in Chapter 1107?

In Chapter 1107, Atlas, Bonney, and Franky try to get away with Vegapunk. But Vegapunk tells them that he knows he will die if he moves. He tells them to leave him behind. According to Chapter 1108 spoilers, Kizaru will keep on assaulting the scientist who is on the verge of death.

Luffy intervenes and lets Sanji escape with Vegapunk. But before the chapter ends, Vegapunk broadcasts a live message to the whole world. He will probably expose the dark secrets of the World Government. Given these events, it seems that he will die soon. Although the chapter doesn’t confirm his death, it’s obvious that it’s coming.