One Piece Chapter 1107 Leaks: Luffy thrashes Saturn with new technique, true motive of Blackbeard Pirates revealed

Gather around One Piece fans! The next chapter of Eiichiro Oda's manga series is on the way. As the release date for Chapter 1107 is only days away, plot spoilers and raw scans have been leaked on Reddit. One of the major leaks reveals the ultimate goal of the Blackbeard Pirates. Here's what fans can expect from the next chapter: One Piece Chapter 1107 is scheduled to be released on February 18 in the US

The Giant Warrior Pirates

According to the leaked raw scans, One Piece Chapter 1107 begins with the Giant Warrior Pirates, including Dorry, Brogy, Oimo, and Kashii. Usop becomes astonished by their arrival as several other unnamed pirates are also seen. The bandits continue to attack Marine battleships on their way to the Island.

Bonney tells Luffy she's been looking for him

In one of the raw scans, Bonney can be seen crying as she tells Luffy that she has been looking for him. However, he appears to be confused as Bonney tells him that she is unaware that he is Nika. He tells her that he has always been there and points out that her attack is weak.

Luffy punches Saturn, sends him flying

The chapter continues with the chaos that has been brewing on the Egghead Island. After a brief discussion with Bonney, Luffy then takes his Gear 5 form. With this evolved state, Luffy unleashes a deadly new attack on Saturn, which sends him flying into thin air. Bonney, Kuma, and Vegapunk stand witness to Luffy's terrifying attack on Saturn.

Blackbeard Pirates' true motive

Elsewhere, Saturn is seen dazed after suffering injuries from Luffy's attack. In front of him are the Blackbeard Pirates Catarina Devon and Van Augur. When Saturn tried to unleash an attack on the duo, Van used the Devil Fruit to teleport someplace else. Catarina touched Saturn's leg, which gives her the ability to copy his appearance, thanks to her Devil Fruit.

Shortly after, the duo noted that their mission was now complete. The chapter ends with the Blackbeard Pirates heading to the coastline before Caribou. While crying, he begs them to take him along, as it has always been his dream to become a part of their crew.