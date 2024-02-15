Netflix One Piece Live-Action Season 2 might leave this one character out

One Piece is gearing up for its second season on Netflix, and it's about to face some tough decisions. Season 1 was a hit, but Season 2 is diving into the epic Alabasta saga, bringing in a flood of new characters and storylines. One Piece Season 2 on Netflix faces tough decisions as it dives into the Alabasta saga, leaving less room for this character.(Netflix)

Koby's training journey – A season 1 detour

Koby's journey through Marine training was a fresh addition to the live-action series. In Eiichiro Oda's original manga, Koby's training was hinted at, but the live-action series took a detour by showcasing more of it. This gave us a glimpse into the world of Garp and Helmeppo but came at the expense of focusing on the Straw Hats.

Why Koby won't sail into season 2

The Alabasta saga is jam-packed with major characters like Chopper, Vivi, Ace, Crocodile, and Miss All Sunday. These characters need ample screen time to properly set up their importance in the overarching storyline. Unfortunately, keeping Koby around for another season would mean less time for these key players.

Striking a balance in Alabasta Saga

With so many characters and crucial storylines in the Alabasta saga, the series needs to strike a balance. Koby's B-plot would divert attention from the essential developments unfolding in this major arc. The end of Season 1 provides a perfect exit point for Koby, freeing up space for the spotlight to shine on characters integral to the Alabasta saga.

Making room for more significant stories

Bid farewell to Koby, and make room for the compelling narratives waiting to be explored. The Alabasta saga offers a treasure trove of material, and the series needs to maximize its potential by focusing on characters directly tied to the unfolding drama.

Time to move on

As fans, it's time to embrace the changes. The end of Koby's arc in Season 1 served as a fitting farewell, allowing the series to refocus on the core characters and the thrilling adventures that lie ahead in the Alabasta saga.