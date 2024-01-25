 Eiichiro Oda's new anime Monsters on Netflix has a secret One Piece easter egg - Hindustan Times
Eiichiro Oda's new anime Monsters on Netflix has a surprising One Piece easter egg

Eiichiro Oda's new anime Monsters on Netflix has a surprising One Piece easter egg

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 25, 2024 07:55 PM IST

Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation anime pays tribute to One Piece.

Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation has hit Netflix, and hidden within its anime magic is a clever shout-out to none other than the legendary One Piece series! Let's unravel the mystery behind this exciting Easter Egg:

Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, an anime on Netflix, contains a clever reference to the One Piece series, connecting it to the world of pirates and adventure. (Eiichiro Oda)
Monster's One Piece roots

Monsters, a one-shot manga by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, originally surfaced in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. Interestingly, ideas from this one-shot eventually became an official part of the One Piece canon, tying it directly to the world of pirates, adventure, and epic battles.

Zoro's pivotal moment

In Monster's 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, a post-credits scene takes a sly nod to One Piece's Thriller Bark arc. It brings in the iconic swordsman, Roronoa Zoro, during a pivotal moment where he receives Ryuma's sword. This connection adds depth for One Piece fans, making Monsters a treasure trove of nostalgia.

Sneaky voice actor Easter Egg

The anime doesn't stop at visual references. Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation features an extra Easter Egg—Zoro's voice actor narrates the special. Whether you're watching in Japanese or English, Kazuya Nakai and Christopher Sabat, respectively, bring an extra layer of familiarity to the experience.

Dive into Monsters on Netflix

Directed by Sunghoo Park for E&H Production, Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is now available on Netflix. With a runtime of 25 minutes, this anime special takes us on a journey following a samurai's path intersecting with a young waitress in the aftermath of a dragon's destruction. Trouble may not be sought, but it surely finds them!

Monsters boasts a talented voice cast, including Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuma, Kana Hanazawa as Flare, Hiroki Tochi as Cyrano, Mitsuaki Madono as D.R., Katsuhito Nomura as Master, and, of course, Kazuya Nakai as the narrator. Each voice breathes life into this unique piece of the One Piece universe.

A cool piece of franchise history

Monsters, originating as a one-shot by Eiichiro Oda, has become an integral part of the One Piece universe with ties to Wano Country. Now, with its anime adaptation streaming on Netflix, fans can dive into this cool piece of the franchise's history and enjoy the interconnected tales crafted by the mastermind, Oda.

