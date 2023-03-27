Naruto and Gintama come alive in Sony and Weekly Shonen Jump's 'Jump MV' series

Sony Music Entertainment Japan and Weekly Shonen Jump have joined forces to create an exciting new promotional campaign that celebrates the strong connection between anime and music. The campaign aims to pay homage to the long-standing relationship between both companies, which has resulted in the creation of numerous anime adaptations of popular manga series that are featured in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. ‘Haruka Kanata’ was originally used as the second opening theme for the Naruto anime in Japan, and is widely regarded as one of the most iconic anime theme songs of all time.(YouTube/jumpchannel)

Manga and music collide in the ‘Jump MV’ music video series

The centrepiece of the campaign is a series of music videos called 'Jump MV,' which combines original motion comic animation from the manga with music from popular artists signed and managed by Sony Music Entertainment Japan. This creative fusion of manga and music promises to be a unique and thrilling experience for fans of both genres.

‘Haruka Kanata’ and ‘Shura’: Iconic anime theme songs reimagined with Naruto and Gintama in Jump MV

The first two videos in the Jump MV series feature two of the most beloved manga series of all time: Naruto and Gintama. The Naruto video is accompanied by the song ‘Haruka Kanata’ by Asian Kung-Fu Generation, a Japanese rock band that has contributed several songs to the Naruto anime. ‘Haruka Kanata’ was originally used as the second opening theme for the Naruto anime in Japan, and is widely regarded as one of the most iconic anime theme songs of all time.

The Gintama video, on the other hand, features the song 'Shura' by DOES, a Japanese rock band known for its energetic performances and unique sound. 'Shura' was previously used as the fifth ending theme for the Gintama anime, and perfectly captures the spirit and energy of the series.

A promising campaign: Sony and Shonen Jump to showcase more anime adaptations in future MV series

The Jump MV series is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting and innovative promotional campaign between Sony Music Entertainment Japan and Weekly Shonen Jump. The campaign aims to continue featuring more music videos in the future, showcasing other popular anime adaptations from the magazine.

The combination of original motion comic animation and music from some of Japan's most popular artists makes the Jump MV series a must-see for fans of anime and manga. Whether you're a die-hard Naruto fan, a Gintama aficionado, or just love anime in general, the Jump MV series promises to be a thrilling and unforgettable experience.