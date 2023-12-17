One Piece Episode 1088: Luffy's dream is not what you think it is

The last episode of the One Piece anime series for this year premiered on Sunday, December 17. Episode 1088, titled Luffy's Dream featured some unexpected moments featuring Rayleigh, Blackbeard, and Hancock. The episode also concludes the Wano Country arc after more than four years. It began in 2019, with Episode 892 and ended with the latest. This means that the Wano Country spanned over 197 episodes in total. Here's what happened in One Piece Episode 1088- Luffy's Dream: One Piece, which premiered in 1999, is one of the longest-running anime series produced by Toei Animation.

What is Luffy's dream?

Although the latest episode did not explicitly reveal Luffy's dream, it did give a premise of what he wants to do. On one hand, he wants to become the pirate king but on the other, he longs for more. From what was depicted in the episode, it can be said that Luffy's dream goes beyond his goal of becoming a pirate king. Fans have long been speculating what could possibly be his ultimate dream.

Redditors speculate about Luffy's dream

In a Reddit thread dedicated to One Piece's latest episode, fans are speculating if Luffy's dream is something so innocent only a child could think of. Meanwhile, others wonder if he wishes the same fortune for everyone, that is, becoming the pirate king.

One Redditor expressed their views, “For some reason I didn't think about it when reading the manga but watching this episode the first thought that popped in my head is that Luffy's Dream is for everyone in the world to become a pirate Simple but also crazy, just like our Pirate King.”

Another wrote, “It's more like the Pirate King being the only one who can accomplish whatever Luffy wants to do. It's still a mystery what his true dream is, the most popular theory is that Luffy wants to throw a party with everyone in the world. Another theory is that Luffy wants everyone to be a pirate, since he sees pirates as the freest people. Whatever it's, it's the same thing that Roger said to Whitebeard on their last meeting, episode 1015 make that very clear. And it's also something that made Shanks and most of the crew laughing. It's possibly something innocent that an young kid would say.”

Blackbeard left intimidated by Rayleigh

One Piece Episode 1088 features some notable scenes where Rayleigh, despite being an elderly man intimidates a fearsome Yonko, Blackbeard. Rayleigh is highly respected by everyone, thanks to his close association with the pirate king. Even as a 78-year-old man, his reputation made Blackbeard tremble with fear. Prior to Rayleigh's arrival, Blackbeard was determined to acquire Hancock's Love-Love fruit. However, as soon as the pirate king's strongest comrade arrived, Blackbeard agreed to leave without it.