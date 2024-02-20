Full list of Spring 2024 anime releases: Blue Lock, Demon Slayer, Kaiju No. 8 and more

Gather around, anime fans! The full list of upcoming anime films and TV series for Spring 2024 is finally here. From Demon Slayer Season 4 to Blue Lock movie, here's the ultimate schedule guide for you: Full list of anime films and TV series releasing in Spring 2024(Ufotable)

Anime films:

Detective Conan Movie 27 (April 12) Kuramerukagari (April 12) Kurayukaba (April 12) Blue Lock: Episode Nagi (April 19) Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (May - TBA) Trapezium (May 10) i☆Ris the Movie: Full Energy!! (May 17) Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era (May 24) Rabbits Kingdom the Movie (June 14) Oomuro-ke: Dear Friends (June 21) Look Back (June 28)

TV series:

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji (April 2) Nijiyon Animation 2 (April 5) Girls Band Cry (April 6) Ooi! Tonbo (April 6) Tonari no Youkai-san (April 6) Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (April 7) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (April 7) Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (April 7) Sound! Euphonium 3 (April 7) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 (April 8) Black Butler: Public School Edition (April 13)

Release dates to be announced:

Note: This section will be updated as and when release dates are confirmed.

