Full list of Spring 2024 anime releases: Blue Lock, Demon Slayer, Kaiju No. 8 and more
Feb 20, 2024 06:01 PM IST
Keep reading to check out the full list of anime series and film releases for the spring season 2024
Gather around, anime fans! The full list of upcoming anime films and TV series for Spring 2024 is finally here. From Demon Slayer Season 4 to Blue Lock movie, here's the ultimate schedule guide for you:
Anime films:
- Detective Conan Movie 27 (April 12)
- Kuramerukagari (April 12)
- Kurayukaba (April 12)
- Blue Lock: Episode Nagi (April 19)
- Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (May - TBA)
- Trapezium (May 10)
- i☆Ris the Movie: Full Energy!! (May 17)
- Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era (May 24)
- Rabbits Kingdom the Movie (June 14)
- Oomuro-ke: Dear Friends (June 21)
- Look Back (June 28)
TV series:
- Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji (April 2)
- Nijiyon Animation 2 (April 5)
- Girls Band Cry (April 6)
- Ooi! Tonbo (April 6)
- Tonari no Youkai-san (April 6)
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (April 7)
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (April 7)
- Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (April 7)
- Sound! Euphonium 3 (April 7)
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 (April 8)
- Black Butler: Public School Edition (April 13)
Release dates to be announced:
Note: This section will be updated as and when release dates are confirmed.
- The Fable (April 2024)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 (April 2024)
- Wind Breaker (April 2024)
- Unnamed Memory (April 2024)
- Kaiju No. 8 (April 2024)
- Mission: Yozakura Family (April 2024)
- My Hero Academia Season 7 (April 2024)
- A Condition Called Love (April 2024)
- Henjin no Salad Bowl (April 2024)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (April 2024)
- The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases (April 2024)
- Boukyaku Battery (April 2024)
- The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 (April 2024)
- Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen (April 2024)
- Astro Note (April 2024)
- Himitsu no AiPri (April 2024)
- Viral Hit (April 2024)
- Vampire Dormitory (April 2024)
- Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai (April 2024)
- Re:Monster (April 2024)
- Tadaima, Okaeri (April 2024)
- Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included (April 2024)
- Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers (April 2024)
- Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru (April 2024)
- Rinkai! (April 2024)
- Shuumatsu Train Doko e Iku? (April 2024)
- Bartender: Glass of God (April 2024)
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3 (April 2024)
- Highspeed Etoile (April 2024)
- Date A Live V (April 2024)
- KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 (April 2024)
- The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 (April 2024)
- Gods' Game We Play (April 2024)
- Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf (April 2024)
- An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride (April 2024)
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability (April 2024)
- Whisper Me a Love Song (April 2024)
- Blue Archive the Animation (April 2024)
- The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors (April 2024)
- Mysterious Disappearances (April 2024)
- Seiyuu Radio no Uraomote (April 2024)
- Mahjong Soul Kan!! (April 2024)
- Sand Land: The Series (April 2024)
- Rising Impact (April 2024)
