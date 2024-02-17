 Blue Lock Chapter 252: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect - Hindustan Times
Blue Lock Chapter 252: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 17, 2024 06:18 PM IST

Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Blue Lock Chapter 252

Blue Lock is one of the most popular manga of all time written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. In 2023 alone, Blue Lock sold 10.5 million copies, making it one of the highest-selling manga ever. With Rin Itoshi and Nanase Nijiro's flashback in the previous chapter, fans were left wanting more. The wait is now almost over, as Chapter 252 is merely days away. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know:

Blue Lock fans gear up for the upcoming Chapter 252(8bit)
Blue Lock fans gear up for the upcoming Chapter 252(8bit)

When is Blue Lock Chapter 252 coming? Exact release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 252 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, the timing varies across different regions. You can find the release date and time according to your timezone below:

TimezoneTimeDateDay
PST7 amFebruary 20Tuesday
CST9 amFebruary 20Tuesday
EST10 amFebruary 20Tuesday
GMT3 pmFebruary 20Tuesday
ACST12:30 amFebruary 21Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 252?

The new chapter will be available for fans to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. Blue Lock fans can read the latest chapter via both the website and mobile application. However, it is important to note that the platform is only available in the US. Moreover, the platform requires a point-based chapter purchase system. Otherwise, the manga has not revealed its availability elsewhere.

What to expect from Chapter 252?

Blue Lock Chapter 252, titled Best Performance, is expected to delve deeper into Bastard Munchen's offensive tactics. Fans can also expect to see more of Yoichi Isagi and Hiori Yo, as Munchen's supposed attack could focus more on them. Another set of speculations about the chapter reveals that Kiyora Jin or Kunigami Rensuke may also have their moment to shine in the upcoming chapter.

