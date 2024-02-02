JJK manga: Colour script for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 released

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most famous manga series of all time. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the manga was first serialized in 2018 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Over the years, 248 chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have been released. Due to its wide fan base and ever-increasing popularity, JJK has also been adapted into an anime series, which features striking animated visuals. An art group named Gokinjyo released a colour script for the anime's second season. Gojo Satoru uses Hollow Purple against Fushiguro Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 colour script unveiled

With over 35 vivid images, the colour script from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 takes fans on an unforgettable visual journey. Several key moments from the show have been incorporated into the script by artists Hiro Nagasuna, Okacheke, Shirako, Omegu, and Nao Kanedae. The entire colour script by Gokinjyo can be seen on their official website.

The art group's take on MAPPA's animated series includes fan-favourite moments like Nobara battling Mahito, Miwa's solitude after Mechamaru's tragic death, Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine, and Gojo's adventures with Geto and Riko Amanai. Nagasuna was invited by the director and JJK's animation studio for the artistic project.

Nagasuna took to his Instagram page to reveal the details about his artwork. “I and my team ‘Gokinjyo’ worked on the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen as color script artist. These are from 1st ep. It's not a common occurrence to be involved in a series that people all over the world are looking forward to seeing the series, so I am grateful to the director and MAPPA for inviting me,” he wrote.

“The director and I share a similar vision. We talked about creating low saturation screens for this season. I hope that people all over the world will enjoy the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen,” Nagasuna added in the caption.