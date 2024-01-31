JJK Chapter 249 Full Leaks: Yuta's domain expansion, Yuji's power move on Sukuna and more

After the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's winter pause, Jujutsu Kaisen manga went on another hiatus due to its creator, Gege Akutami, taking a break. However, with the release date of the next JJK chapter 249 coming close, several plot leaks and spoilers have emerged on the internet. From Gojo's return to Yuta's domain expansion, social media is abuzz with JJK fans anticipating over what's next. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: Yuta opens his domain expansion against Sukuna in the next JJK chapter 249

Yuta beheads Kenjaku, Rika takes control

According to raw scans leaked on the internet, the chapter begins with a flashback to the moment Yuta chopped Kenjaku's head off. The very next scene sees the cursed spirits getting out of control. Yuta then instructs Rika to get ahold of the spirits.

Despite Yuta's deadly attack, Kenjaku is still alive. He tells Yuta about his backup plan and reveals that his ritual of inheritance with Sukuna is already complete. Tengen is then seen in the form of an embryo, with Kenjaku hurtling it towards Sukuna. However, Yuta delivers a fatal blow, piercing Kenjaku's head.

Kenjaku's final words to Yuta

Per the leaked raw scans, it appears that Kenjaku's final words after Yuta unleashed a great force on him were, “I'm glad that the last person I played with was him (Takaba). But I won't say I've got a thousands year worth of fun out of him. Now it's your turn.”

Yuta then notices something is off. He says, “Sukuna's RCT output is starting to return to normal. It's probably just a matter of time before he can use his DE again. On top of that Higuruma-san was killed.” He then feels upset over not being present during the terrible happenings and says, “Wasn't it for the best if I had remained here and fully supported the ‘executioners sword’ plan to it would've succeeded?”

Yuta and Rika vs Sukuna

After releasing that Yuta had to be the one to put an end to Kenjaku, he and Rika started their battle against Sukuna. When Yuta swings his sword, Sukuna easily catches it. However, in the next few scenes, Rika and Yuta initiate dual attacks on Sukuna. He kept blaming himself for all that had happened, solely because he wanted to kill Kenjaku with his own hands.

Yuta's domain expansion

In the next shocking moment, Yuta unleashes his domain against Sukuna: “True and Mutual Love.” However, Sukuna counterattacks with Hollow Whisker Basket. Despite Sukuna's counter domain, Yuta immediately delivers an unprecedented blow at Sukuna using the Thin Ice Breaker, which he had copied from Uro. Sukuna then realises Yuta's plan to destroy him for good.

Yuji's brutal punch on Sukuna

Leaks shared by JJK (Mya), a credible source for JJK news on X, formerly Twitter reveals that Yuji “shook Sukuna's soul.” This is because he has the power to “deal blows directly to one's soul." Before the chapter ends, Sukuna mocks Yuji, and says, “Good for you, you have finally got yourself a role.”