JJK 247: Anticipation builds as Yuji and Higuruma to team up against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has emerged as one of the most popular manga series of all time. Helmed by Gege Akutami, the Japanese manga series has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018. With the release of the last chapter for 2023, JJK chapter 246, on December 24, anticipation for the next chapter increases among fans. Here's what we know so far about JJK chapter 247: JJK 247 will release next year in January(MAPPA)

When will JJK chapter 247 be released?

The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 is expected to be released next year on Sunday, January 7. However, it is subject to change due to the Weekly Shonen Jump's two-week holiday break. Fans can expect the availability of major spoilers and leaks for chapter 247 by January 3. Meanwhile, JJK chapter 246 was released in the United States on Sunday, December 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

What to expect from JJK chapter 247?

The next JJK chapter could prove to be monumental for the character development of Hiromi Higuruma. By using his Domain Amplification against Sukuna, Higuruma will be able to hinder the king of curses' malicious attacks. Chapter 247 will explore Higuruma's growth in terms of powers and his potential to stand against Sukuna. Moreover, Yuji Itadori will also team up with Higuruma on the battlefield, making a two-against-one on Sukuna.

Where to read JJK chapter 247?

Interested fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga digitally on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MangaPlus website, and the Shonen Jump+ app. While the former two platforms offer free access to the first and latest three issues in a series, the latter is a subscription-based service that grants readers access to the entire series.