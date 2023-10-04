Jujutsu Kaisen 238 - Spoilers suggest Gojo will return but there’s a twist…

As the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 nears, ardent manga fans can't help but wonder what could possibly happen after Satoru Gojo, a.k.a the strongest sorcerer's death? Many speculate over the possibility of Kenjaku taking over Gojo's body. Fans devastated by the death of Satoru Gojo in the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, sparking backlash towards the author, Gege Akutami.(Viz Media, Gege Akutami)

Before the battle between Sukuna, "the undisputed King of Curses" and Gojo, Kenjaku asked him for a promise. However, the promise has not yet been revealed to viewers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 spoilers: Intense battle between Gojo and Sukuna escalates with unexpected twists. Mahoraga enters, adapting to Gojo's techniques.(Gege Akutami)

What happens if Kenjaku takes over Gojo's body?

Kenjaku, who has mastered the art of cursed techniques, has the ability to turn sorcerers into vessels he can deviously use. If the speculations are true, and Kenjaku really takes over Gojo's body, he will get access to six eyes and anime fans already know he is no stranger to it.

In the past, he has lost twice to the users of six eyes and has also killed others over the same fear. So it would definitely give Kenjaku an upper hand in case he possesses the same ability he fears so much. Moreover, acquiring Gojo's body would also enable Kenjaku to access ‘Limitless’, which is the strongest curse ever.

It only makes it a golden opportunity for him as his abilities would expand with multiple strong techniques along with the ‘Unlimited Void’, the strongest domain expansion in the series.

The one condition Kenjaku needs to possess Gojo's body

According to the leaks over the Internet, it is almost certain that Gojo will return as Kenjaku but there's a condition that must be fulfilled before he's able to do so. In order to take control of Gojo's body, it is of utmost necessity that the body is not completely destroyed.

However, Gojo's body, which was chopped into two, was seen lying on the battlefield. This may give rise to the question of whether Kenjaku may still be able to take over his body. But, Kenjaku's ability to hijack the skull of the corpse may fully allow him to take control.

Considering the unfathomable power Gojo has, it would be unfortunate for Kenjaku to miss out on this opportunity. Though it is not yet a hundred per cent clear as to when Kenjaku will take over his body, it is pertinent to note that Kenjaku may just be able to achieve almost all his goals if he does decide to do so.

Gojo fights against Sukana in leaked panel(Gege Akutami)

Leaked panel suggests Gojo fights against Sukana

The leaked panel from chapter 238, which has stormed the internet, shows Gojo fighting against Sukana. It may make anime fans wonder how Gojo looks completely normal given the dire circumstances and the chances of Kenjaku taking over his body.

It also appears as if Gojo is smiling and using a reverse curse technique to hold his upper and lower body together. However, his facial expression is a bit different than usual.

Does Kenjaku finally take over Gojo?

Another leaked panel shows Kenjaku inside Gojo's brain, which may explain why his expressions were abnormal. It is important to note that it has not yet been confirmed whether Kenjaku will take over Gojo's body. Mere speculations are arising out of the leaked panels, which may suggest the actual possibility of Kenjaku taking control.

Leaked panel shows Gojo being taken over by Kenjaku(Gege Akutami)

By looking at the panel, one can clearly see stitches keeping Gojo's skull together, which ultimately suggests Kenjaku finally took over Gojo.

It is interesting to note that if these panels actually turn out to be true, there may just be a massive power shift in Jujutsu Kaisen.

