Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami reveals the true meaning of the critically acclaimed manga

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Shonen series that has gained a lot of popularity worldwide. The manga is nearing its end, and the anime’s second season is attracting a lot of attention. The anime is currently adapting the Shibuya Incident arc, which is one of the most thrilling and dark arcs in the series. Gojo Satoru uses Hollow Purple against Fushiguro Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen (MAPPA)

The series has evolved a lot since its inception, as it explores the themes of darkness, morality, and curses. The series also diverges from the main plot at times, as it shows the stories of Yuta and Gojo in the past. However, the story has a deeper meaning behind its complexity, as the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, has revealed.

Gege Akutami explained the true meaning of the story in a Reddit post, saying, “If there was one thing to mention, it was that no one holds the ultimate truth, the ‘good guys’ as well as the ‘bad guys.’ Some seek to kill the hero out of pure selfishness, but others are led to this decision by logical reasoning. If no one is really right, then no one is wrong either. Each character is guided by his own ethics.”

The Shibuya Incident is triggered by the villains’ selfish motive to get rid of their biggest obstacle, Satoru Gojo. They also cause the death of many innocent people and some sorcerers. However, when their own comrades are killed, they vow to avenge them.

Dagon and Jogo are particularly saddened by the loss of their friends. Moreover, Mimiko and Nanako follow Geto’s plan for most of their lives. They are killers like him, but they also love him. They die in vain trying to free Geto from his imprisonment.

Toji also sacrifices himself in Shibuya to stop hurting Megumi. He was a hitman who assassinated Riko 12 years ago and also tried to kill Gojo. And who can forget the fan-favorite Suguru Geto, whose ideals were corrupted by the harsh Jujutsu world. These characters show that the story does not have a clear distinction between good and evil – as the author stated.

