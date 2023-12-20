Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 246: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The holiday season is about to get an extra dose of excitement for Jujutsu Kaisen fans as Chapter 246 is set to drop on Monday, December 25, at 12 am JST. For avid readers around the world, this translates to various release times on Sunday, December 24, making it a delightful early holiday gift. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 to be released on December 25, with various release times on December 24 in different time zones.(MAPPA)

Here's a breakdown of the release times in different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 24

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 24

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 24

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 24

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 24

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 24

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 25

Australia Central Time: 1:30 am, Monday, December 25

In the last chapter, the stage was set for an intense showdown as Higuruma's plan took an unexpected turn. The attempt to confiscate Sukuna's Cursed Technique resulted in the loss of his Cursed Tool, Kamutoke. As the battle unfolded, Sukuna unleashed his devastating Slashes, putting the Jujutsu High sorcerers on the defensive.

The chapter also hinted at Sukuna's continued dominance, with Uraume acknowledging that Sukuna's regeneration speed surpassed even that of Satoru Gojo. The narrative took a surprising turn, revealing the resilience of Hakari, who constantly regenerated limbs frozen by Uraume's attacks.

The upcoming Chapter 246 is poised to reveal the true nature of Yuji's Cursed Technique. With the Deadly Sentencing plan failing, the focus will likely shift to Yuji Itadori's unexplored powers. Fans can anticipate an intense battle between Yuji and Sukuna, with the fate of the sorcerer world hanging in the balance.

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246

As for where to catch all the action, readers can head to Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the former two platforms offer free access to the first and latest three issues in a series, the latter is a subscription-based service granting access to the entire series.

Despite the lack of verified spoilers at the time of this article, the anticipation for Chapter 246 is running high. As the battle against Sukuna intensifies, readers can expect unexpected twists and the unraveling of Yuji's newfound powers.