From Demon Slayer to Jujutsu Kaisen - Here's the list of top 10 anime of 2023 and a few honourable mentions

2023 has undeniably been one of the standout years for anime. Renowned titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, and SpyxFamily graced fans with new seasons, while emerging gems like Hell's Paradise, Pluto, and the exceptional newcomer Oshi no Ko pleasantly surprised viewers. Notably, the year witnessed the epic conclusion of the iconic anime 'Attack on Titan,' marking the end of an era for anime enthusiasts. Additionally, the climactic journey of One Piece's extensive Wano arc unfolded, coinciding with Netflix's remarkable feat of creating a beloved live-action adaptation of the series. Whether you diligently followed every release or are just starting your anime journey, worry not, We've compiled a list of the top anime of 2023 just for you.(Ufotable)

Without further ado, here's our list of the best anime of 2023:

10. Skip and Loafer

Skip and Loafer captures the charm of school romance with Mitsumi's go-getter attitude(Misaki Takamatsu)

In Tokyo, Mitsumi, a small-town girl, encounters the easygoing Sōsuke Shima on her first day at a prestigious high school. As they navigate the challenges of city life together, an unlikely friendship blossoms. Skip and Loafer captures the charm of school romance with Mitsumi's go-getter attitude and Shima's laid-back demeanour, making it a heartwarming and easygoing watch for fans of the genre.

09. Pluto

Pluto follows a robot detective investigating murders committed by mechanical hands(Netflix)

Adapted from Naoki Urasawa's acclaimed manga, Pluto follows a robot detective investigating murders committed by mechanical hands, challenging the very laws of robotics. The series delves into the complex emotions of machines as they experience love, hate, and grief for the first time. With a gripping murder mystery and a poignant Iraq War metaphor, Pluto stands out as one of the best-animated series of the year.

08. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead explores the end times with a surprising blend of humour and heart Pic Source: X/@Crunchyroll(X/@Crunchyroll)

Akira Tendo faces a unique dilemma when the zombie apocalypse coincides with his mundane corporate life. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead explores the end times with a surprising blend of humour and heart as Akira compiles his bucket list amid the chaos. The series offers a fresh take on the zombie genre, providing both laughs and poignant reflections on the monotony of everyday life.

07. Pokemon

Pokemon has become a big thing among anime lovers(TXN (TV Tokyo))

After 26 years, Ash Ketchum bids farewell, marking the end of an era for Pokémon fans. The 11 special episodes celebrate Ash's storied career, passing the torch to new protagonists, Liko and Roy. As the beloved trainer takes his final bow, Pokémon continues its legacy with a new generation of adventurers set to embark on exciting journeys across the Pokémon world.

06. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Part 2

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)(Pierrot)

Bleach fans rejoice as the anime gears up for its grand finale, the "Thousand Year Blood War." Ichigo Kurosaki and his Soul Reapers face off against Yhwach, the father of all Quincys. After a long wait, the anime promises to deliver the epic conclusion fans have been eagerly anticipating.

05. Hell's Paradise

Hell's Paradise's provides a novel vehicle for exposition through its last-rites interview framing.(MAPPA)

Hell's Paradise presents a thrilling dark fantasy set in Edo-period Japan. Gabimaru, an infamous ninja assassin, gets a second chance at life by undertaking a perilous mission. Teaming up with other death row criminals, including his executioner Sagiri, Gabimaru ventures into the dangerous Shinsenkyo island to find the elusive elixir of eternal life. If you enjoyed the intensity of Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell's Paradise is a must-watch.

04. Vinland Saga: Season Two

With MAPPA at the helm, Vinlanda Saga continues its historical action adventure(MAPPA)

Vinland Saga returns with its second season, exploring the aftermath of Thorfinn's revenge quest. The new season takes a tonal shift, focusing on Thorfinn's internal struggles and introducing new characters. With MAPPA at the helm, the series continues its historical action adventure, offering a unique blend of character development and immersive storytelling.

03. Attack on Titan: The Final Season

The Attack on Titan finale generates mixed responses, particularly around Eren's character(MAPPA)

The epic saga of Attack on Titan reaches its climax in "The Final Chapters Special 2." The surviving members of Marley's Warriors and Paradis' Survey Corps unite to stop Eren Yeager's world-destroying rampage. The finale generates mixed responses, particularly around Eren's character, but it undeniably marks the end of an era in anime history.

02. Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko anime poster(Mengo Yokoyari/Yen Press)

Oshi no Ko emerges as a breakout hit in 2023, exploring the high-intensity world of Japanese Idols. The series revolves around a pop idol, Ai, and a young doctor, Gorou Amamiya, whose lives become intertwined due to a shocking situation. Oshi no Ko stands out for its wild premise and beautifully animated depiction of the idol culture, offering a unique perspective on the industry.

01. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Season Three, Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Ufotable)

Demon Slayer continues its dominance with the third season, "Swordsmith Village Arc." Tanjiro embarks on a quest to repair his damaged sword, leading to encounters with Upper-Rank demons and intense battles. While the arc feels overlong, Demon Slayer maintains its stunning animation and captivating storytelling, solidifying its status as a powerhouse in the anime world.

Other must-watch anime of 2023:

Tengoku Daimakyo (Heavenly Delusion)

Set 15 years after the fall of civilization, Tengoku Daimakyo weaves two compelling stories — one of children seeking "Heaven" in the ruins of Tokyo and another of schoolchildren with mysterious powers. The series promises an intriguing exploration of connection and mystery.

Spy x Family Season 2

Spy x Family's second season continues the charming escapades of the Forger family, blending espionage with family dynamics. Loid, Yor, and Anya navigate their double lives, turning everyday moments into thrilling missions, making it a delightful and unique addition to the anime lineup.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

This instalment in the Gundam franchise offers a diverse blend of romance, comedy, sci-fi mech battles, political intrigue, and slice-of-life drama. The Witch From Mercury stands out for its ability to cater to both Gundam enthusiasts and newcomers alike, making it a standout show of the year.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End explores the poignant journey of an elven mage, Frieren, as she witnesses the passage of time and grapples with mortality. With a beautifully crafted narrative, the series offers a unique perspective on life, loss, and self-discovery.

The Fire Hunter

Made by the duo behind Ranma ½ and Ghost in the Shell, The Fire Hunter presents a post-apocalyptic fantasy set in a world where natural fire causes spontaneous human combustion. The series follows two parallel stories, offering a captivating blend of action, mystery, and political intrigue.